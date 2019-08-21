JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Pune take on Bengaluru in today's first match

In today's second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers , PKL 2019
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, in the second match. The Pune vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 28, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming
 
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a clear advantage as both the encounters played between the two teams. The Chennai vs Jaipur match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh