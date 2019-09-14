JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Pune to take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Haryana Steelers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, PKL 2019
Bengal Warriors K. Prapanjan raids his way through Gujarat Fortunegiants
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the second match. The Pune vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here 
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 49, Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details
 
For the first time there was a winner in this rivalry when Tamil Thalaivas beat Haryana Steelers 35-28 in a come-from-behind win in their first meeting this season (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE). The Bengal vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh