PKL 2019, Match 30 preview: Can Pardeep Narwal cross 900 raid points today?

In Match 30 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates look to comeback to winning ways, when they take on Haryana Steelers at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Pirates’ raider failed to score raid points as they were heavily dependent on Pardeep Narwal. The contest will be between, one of the worst performing raiding units (Patna) and one of the worst performing defences (Haryana). It is almost impossible to believe that a team that has Pardeep Narwal is averaging only 12 raid points per game. However, that has been Patna’s story in Pro Kabaddi 2019 and their raid strike rate as a team is just 29. Pardeep Narwal is just 9 points away from record 900 raid points.

The plan to trap Pardeep Narwal in Pro Kabaddi 2019, especially in the last few games starting with the game, has been very evident. The left side of the defence is very crucial to getting the trap right. did this with Manjeet Chhillar, Ajeet and Ran Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers did this with Vishal (left cover) and Sandeep Dhull (left corner). Puneri Paltan did this with Sanket Sawant (left cover), Manjeet (left in) and Girish Ernak (left corner).

So, Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar would love to replicate what his friend Anup Kumar did with Pune as they repeatedly made aggressive dashes and blocks from the left side of defence with Manjeet throwing in surprise tackles from the left in position.

However, Haryana don’t have quality defenders. In the last two games they have opted to play Sunil in the right corner and Cheralathan in the left corner. But for this match, bringing back Kuldeep Singh in the left corner might be a good option as he is faster. By pushing Cheralathan to the right corner, the team can use his strength and bait the raider deep.

Kuldeep also has a 3-2 edge over Pardeep Narwal in their head to head comparison.

Parveen is a young defender at left cover who is prone to errors which will be another decision for coach Rakesh Kumar to make. They can use Naveen to perform Manjeet’s role and go for the second-man holds from the left in position.

Pardeep Narwal Hand Touch – Last 3 Seasons (After first 5 Matches) Season Hand Touch Attempts Hand Touch Success PKL 5 67 9 PKL 6 63 16 PKL 7 41 6

Head to head, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have won one match each out of the three matches played so far, while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Patna Pirates Haryana Steelers Result PKL 6, Match 38 32 43 Haryana Steelers won by 11 points PKL 5, Eliminator 2 69 30 Patna Pirates won by 39 points PKL 5, Match 67 41 41 Match Tied

August 7, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Patna vs Haryana will be available on Hotstar in various languages.