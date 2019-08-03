PKL 2019, Match 23 preview: Pardeep Narwal approaches historic milestone

-
-
In Match 23 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will begin their home leg when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Saturday. Pirates have been one of the most successful teams in Pro Kabaddi League, but they failed to reach the playoffs last season. However, they had a good start in PKL, winning two matches and losing one. Patna Pirates used to depend heavily on their star raider, Pardeep Narwal, but this season, Pirates’ defence unit is overshadowing the raiding unit. Even after Pardeep managed to score a Super 10 in the Patna’s first match, they failed to secure a win. It was the defensive unit’s spirited show in the next two matches that resulted in victories for them. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have an excellent start, winning all the three matches.
Pardeep Narwal approaches historic milestone
Pardeep Narwal is inching closer to a historic 900 raid points in PKL and will be the first player to do so. He is currently 24 raid points away from the milestone. Pardeep Narwal has been the fastest to score 600 raid points, 700 raid points and 800 raid points. He might reach the 900 raid points milestone in the Patna (home) leg itself.
|Most Raid Points – PKL
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Pardeep Narwal
|876
|Rahul Chaudhari
|846
|Ajay Thakur
|744
|Pardeep Narwal Performance at Patna Pirates – PKL
|Season
|Raid Points
|Raider Leader board
|Team Potion
|PKL 3
|116
|1st
|Champions
|PKL 4
|131
|1st
|Champions
|PKL 5
|369
|1st
|Champions
|PKL 6
|233
|2nd
|4th - Zone B
Jaipur’s defence might be a block in Pardeep’s raiding landmark
Jaipur’s defender Amit Hooda has troubled Pardeep Narwal the most and he has the best positive head to head (15-8) against him. Hooda has the most number of successful tackles against him. Out of the 15 times Hooda has tackled Pardeep Narwal, 13 have come through ankle holds.
|Amit Hooda Successful Tackles vs. Pardeep Narwal – Skill wise (PKL)
|Successful Tackle
|Ankle Hold
|Thigh Hold
|Pushed out(dash)
|15
|13
|1
|1
|Pardeep Narwal Successful Raids vs Sandeep Dhull – Skill wise (PKL Overall)
|Successful Raid
|Hand touch
|Esc
|6
|2
|4
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage with eight wins out of 12 matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Head to head in last five deatils
|Match No.
|Patna Pirates
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 33
|41
|30
|Patna Pirates won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 61
|47
|21
|Patna Pirates won by 26 points
|PKL 4, Finals
|37
|29
|Patna Pirates won by 8 points
|PKL 4, Match 46
|22
|29
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 7 points
|PKL 4, Match 28
|21
|26
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 5 points
