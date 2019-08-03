JUST IN
All in the game: The history of friction in the sporting world
Business Standard

PKL 2019, Match 23 preview: Pardeep Narwal approaches historic milestone

Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage with eight wins out of 12 matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers

BS Web Team 

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, pardeep Narwal, PKl 2019
Patna Pirates' 'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal showcases his raiding skills against Tamil Thalaivas

In Match 23 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will begin their home leg when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Saturday. Pirates have been one of the most successful teams in Pro Kabaddi League, but they failed to reach the playoffs last season. However, they had a good start in PKL, winning two matches and losing one. Patna Pirates used to depend heavily on their star raider, Pardeep Narwal, but this season, Pirates’ defence unit is overshadowing the raiding unit. Even after Pardeep managed to score a Super 10 in the Patna’s first match, they failed to secure a win. It was the defensive unit’s spirited show in the next two matches that resulted in victories for them. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have an excellent start, winning all the three matches.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here

Pardeep Narwal approaches historic milestone

Pardeep Narwal is inching closer to a historic 900 raid points in PKL and will be the first player to do so. He is currently 24 raid points away from the milestone. Pardeep Narwal has been the fastest to score 600 raid points, 700 raid points and 800 raid points. He might reach the 900 raid points milestone in the Patna (home) leg itself.

Most Raid Points – PKL
Raider Raid Points
Pardeep Narwal 876
Rahul Chaudhari 846
Ajay Thakur 744
However, Pardeep Narwal has struggled to score crucial raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019. He has scored a total of 18 raid points at a raid point average of six, his raid strike rate of 34 is the lowest for him since PKL 3. This includes a single raid point performance in Patna’s previous match against Tamil Thalaivas. This is the first time since PKL 3 that Pardeep has scored this few raid points in the 1st 3 matches.

Pardeep Narwal Performance at Patna Pirates – PKL
Season Raid Points Raider Leader board Team Potion
PKL 3 116 1st Champions
PKL 4 131 1st Champions
PKL 5 369 1st Champions
PKL 6 233 2nd 4th - Zone B

Jaipur’s defence might be a block in Pardeep’s raiding landmark

Jaipur’s defender Amit Hooda has troubled Pardeep Narwal the most and he has the best positive head to head (15-8) against him. Hooda has the most number of successful tackles against him. Out of the 15 times Hooda has tackled Pardeep Narwal, 13 have come through ankle holds.

Amit Hooda Successful Tackles vs. Pardeep Narwal – Skill wise (PKL)
Successful Tackle Ankle Hold Thigh Hold Pushed out(dash)
15 13 1 1
However, Sandeep Dhull’s head to head with Pardeep Narwal is not very good. He has been unable to get a successful tackle against Pardeep in the six encounters against him. Pardeep Narwal might switch to Sandeep Dhull’s side as he has been more successful against Sandeep Dhull than Amit Hooda.

Pardeep Narwal Successful Raids vs Sandeep Dhull – Skill wise (PKL Overall)
Successful Raid Hand touch Esc
6 2 4
Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head to head

Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage with eight wins out of 12 matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Head to head in last five deatils

Match No. Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers Result
PKL 6, Match 33 41 30 Patna Pirates won by 11 points
PKL 5, Match 61 47 21 Patna Pirates won by 26 points
PKL 4, Finals 37 29 Patna Pirates won by 8 points
PKL 4, Match 46 22 29 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 7 points
PKL 4, Match 28 21 26 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 5 points

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details

Date and Day: August 3, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Jaipur vs Patna will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sat, August 03 2019. 14:53 IST

