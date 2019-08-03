JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna to take on Jaipur in today's 1st match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors, led by Maninder Singh, will take on Rohit Kumar's Bengaluru Bulls. Check Pro kabaddi live action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

File photo: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers while in the second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Jaipur have had a brilliant start to their PKL 2019 campaign as they are the only unbeaten side so far this season. On the other hand, Patna Pirates’ Pardeep Narwal would like to complete 900 raid points in his home leg itself, which starts today. Pardeep is just 24 raid points away from 900 raid points. The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

 
Pro kabaddi 2019, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming
 
In today’s second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors, led by Maninder Singh, will take on Rohit Kumar’s Bengaluru Bulls. It will be a battle between two star raiders, Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh. The Bengal vs Bengaluru match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

 
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

