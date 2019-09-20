Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat leads the PKL raiders leaderboard

-
In Match 99 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan will look to end their home leg with a win, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. After a good performance in the first game of their home leg, Pune’s defence has followed it up with two error-strewn performances as they suffered a big loss to Patna Pirates and gave up a good lead to tie the game against Tamil Thalaivas. Now they have to take on the Bengaluru Bulls side featuring Pawan Sehrawat.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Puneri Paltan Defence – Home Leg
|Match
|Tackles
|Failed Tackles
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants
|28
|12 (43%)
|18
|64
|Vs. Patna Pirates
|31
|24 (77%)
|8
|26
|Vs. Tamil Thalaivas
|30
|19 (63%)
|11
|37
|Puneri Paltan Defence – PKL 7
|Matches
|Avg. Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|Avg. Failed Tackles/Match
|In Wins
|5
|15.6
|57
|12.6
|In Ties & Losses
|12
|9.7
|37
|17.5
Pawan Sehrawat has scored 19 raid points after scoring just 1 in the first half in Bengaluru’s previous match. He couldn’t take his team to victory, but managed to cross the 200-raid-point mark for PKL 2019 with this effort.
|Most Raid Points – PKL 7
|Highest Avg. Raid Points – PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Raider
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Pawan Sehrawat
|206
|Pawan Sehrawat
|12.9
|Naveen Kumar
|197
|Naveen Kumar
|12.3
|Pardeep Narwal
|190
|Pardeep Narwal
|11.9
|Most Multi-Point Raids (with Bonus) – PKL 7
|Most Multi-Point Raids (w/o Bonus) – PKL 7
|Raider
|Multi-Pt. Raids
|Raider
|Multi-Pt. Raids
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|31
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|24
|Pardeep Narwal
|26
|Pardeep Narwal
|23
|Naveen Kumar
|23
|Naveen Kumar
|19
When the two teams met earlier this season, the covers did most of the damage on Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar. Pawan was tackled twice by Surjeet and three times by Balasaheb Jadhav. Pawan trailed 1-2 against Surjeet Singh while has a head head of 1-3 against Balasaheb Jadhav. Rohit Kumar also didn’t fare too well against Surjeet with a 2-3 record against him in that match
Player Head-To-Head
(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
- Nitin Tomar (PUN) 3 – 2 Mahender Singh (BLR) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 13 – 7 Surjeet Singh (PUN) [11 – 3 since PKL 6]
- Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 1 – 1 Girish Ernak (PUN) [1 – 0 since PKL 6]
- Rohit Kumar (BLR) 22 – 17 Surjeet Singh (PUN ) [9 – 7 since PKL 6]
- Rohit Kumar (BLR) 7 – 3 Girish Ernak (PUN) [1 – 0 since PKL 6]
- Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 1 – 3 Balasaheb Jadhav (PUN) [all in PKL 7]