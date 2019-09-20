JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat leads the PKL raiders leaderboard

Pawan Sehrawat has scored 19 raid points after scoring just 1 in the first half in Bengaluru's previous match. He couldn't take his team to victory, but managed to cross the 200-raid-point mark

BS Web Team 

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2019
File photo: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

In Match 99 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan will look to end their home leg with a win, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. After a good performance in the first game of their home leg, Pune’s defence has followed it up with two error-strewn performances as they suffered a big loss to Patna Pirates and gave up a good lead to tie the game against Tamil Thalaivas. Now they have to take on the Bengaluru Bulls side featuring Pawan Sehrawat.

Puneri Paltan Defence – Home Leg
Match Tackles Failed Tackles Tackle Points Tackle SR
Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants 28 12 (43%) 18 64
Vs. Patna Pirates 31 24 (77%) 8 26
Vs. Tamil Thalaivas 30 19 (63%) 11 37
Pune need to find some middle ground as this has been a problem for them all season. Their defence is brilliant in their wins, but very bad in the other matches. They average almost six tackle points less in ties and losses and have a very poor tackle strike rate of 37 in these matches. They also average at least five failed tackles more per match in the ties and losses.

Puneri Paltan Defence – PKL 7
Matches Avg. Tackle Points Tackle SR Avg. Failed Tackles/Match
In Wins 5 15.6 57 12.6
In Ties & Losses 12 9.7 37 17.5
Pawan Sehrawat look to resume his trail of destruction

Pawan Sehrawat has scored 19 raid points after scoring just 1 in the first half in Bengaluru’s previous match. He couldn’t take his team to victory, but managed to cross the 200-raid-point mark for PKL 2019 with this effort.

Most Raid Points – PKL 7 Highest Avg. Raid Points – PKL 7
Raider Raid Points Raider Avg. Raid Pts
Pawan Sehrawat 206 Pawan Sehrawat 12.9
Naveen Kumar 197 Naveen Kumar 12.3
Pardeep Narwal 190 Pardeep Narwal 11.9
Pawan leads the way this season in multi-point raids, both with and without Bonus.

Most Multi-Point Raids (with Bonus) – PKL 7 Most Multi-Point Raids (w/o Bonus) – PKL 7
Raider Multi-Pt. Raids Raider Multi-Pt. Raids
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat 31 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat 24
Pardeep Narwal 26 Pardeep Narwal 23
Naveen Kumar 23 Naveen Kumar 19
Key Battle: Pawan vs Pune’s covers

When the two teams met earlier this season, the covers did most of the damage on Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar. Pawan was tackled twice by Surjeet and three times by Balasaheb Jadhav. Pawan trailed 1-2 against Surjeet Singh while has a head head of 1-3 against Balasaheb Jadhav. Rohit Kumar also didn’t fare too well against Surjeet with a 2-3 record against him in that match

Player Head-To-Head

(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
  • Nitin Tomar (PUN) 3 – 2 Mahender Singh (BLR) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
  • Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 13 – 7 Surjeet Singh (PUN) [11 – 3 since PKL 6]
  • Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 1 – 1 Girish Ernak (PUN) [1 – 0 since PKL 6]
  • Rohit Kumar (BLR) 22 – 17 Surjeet Singh (PUN ) [9 – 7 since PKL 6]
  • Rohit Kumar (BLR) 7 – 3 Girish Ernak (PUN) [1 – 0 since PKL 6]
  • Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 1 – 3 Balasaheb Jadhav (PUN) [all in PKL 7]
First Published: Fri, September 20 2019. 15:23 IST

