Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Battle between Naveen Kumar and Vikas Kandola

n Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will look to continue their five match winning streak, when they take on Haryana Steelers at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. The contest would feature two young raiders in Naveen Kumar and Vikas Kandola who have been at their best this season. Not Pardeep, not Pawan, not even Siddharth Desai but Naveen Kumar and Vikas Kandola are the only two raiders to have scored 7+ raid points in all the matches they have played so far in PKL 2019.
|Raiders to score 7+ raid pts in all matches - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|12
|Vikas Kandola
|9
|Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 2019
|Team
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Current League Standing
|Dabang Delhi
|19.9
|49
|1st
|Bengal Warriors
|19.4
|47
|4th
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19.6
|46
|2nd
|Haryana Steelers
|18.1
|44
|3rd
Vikas Kandola has been at his best this season, improving better in all skills. He has picked 87% of touch points and hasn’t been relying much on bonus points, a huge change. Also, he has a better D-o-D raid strike rate and has been incredible in Super tackles. Naveen Kumar, on the other hand has maintained his consistency this season too, firing equally in all the situations.
|Naveen Kumar - PKL 6 vs. PKL 7 Comparison
|Vikas Kandola - PKL 6 vs. PKL 7 Comparison
|PKL 6
|Vs.
|PKL 7
|PKL 6
|Vs.
|76%
|% of Touch Points
|79%
|70%
|% of Touch Points
|21%
|Failed Raid %
|12%
|23%
|Failed Raid %
|74
|D-o-D Raid SR
|79
|50
|D-o-D Raid SR
|81
|Raid SR in Super tackle situation
|83
|50
|Raid SR in Super tackle situation
Played: 12
Won: 10
Tied: 1
Lost: 1
Win rate: 83.33%
Haryana Steelers form guide:
Played: 12
Won: 8
Tied: 0
Lost: 4
Win rate: 66.67%