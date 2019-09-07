Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Battle between Naveen Kumar and Vikas Kandola

n Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their five match winning streak, when they take on at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. The contest would feature two young raiders in Naveen Kumar and Vikas Kandola who have been at their best this season. Not Pardeep, not Pawan, not even Siddharth Desai but Naveen Kumar and Vikas Kandola are the only two raiders to have scored 7+ raid points in all the matches they have played so far in

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here





Raiders to score 7+ raid pts in all matches - PKL 2019 Raider Matches Naveen Kumar 12 Vikas Kandola 9

The best performing raid units have found themselves at the top four positions in the league standings this season. Impact of having good raiders have had a direct consequence in team’s results. Dabang Delhi, with Naveen Kumar’s presence have been the top performing raid unit and Haryana Steelers, with Vikas Kandola’s presence have also found themselves inside the top four.

Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 2019 Team Avg. Raid Pts Raid SR Current League Standing Dabang Delhi 19.9 49 1st Bengal Warriors 19.4 47 4th Bengaluru Bulls 19.6 46 2nd Haryana Steelers 18.1 44 3rd

Vikas Kandola has been at his best this season, improving better in all skills. He has picked 87% of touch points and hasn’t been relying much on bonus points, a huge change. Also, he has a better D-o-D raid strike rate and has been incredible in Super tackles. Naveen Kumar, on the other hand has maintained his consistency this season too, firing equally in all the situations.

Naveen Kumar - PKL 6 vs. PKL 7 Comparison Vikas Kandola - PKL 6 vs. PKL 7 Comparison PKL 6 Vs. PKL 7 PKL 6 Vs. 76% % of Touch Points 79% 70% % of Touch Points 21% Failed Raid % 12% 23% Failed Raid % 74 D-o-D Raid SR 79 50 D-o-D Raid SR 81 Raid SR in Super tackle situation 83 50 Raid SR in Super tackle situation

121083.33%1266.67%