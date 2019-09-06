Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Battle between Patna's offence and UP's defence

In Match 76 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha at Sree Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Patna are placed at the bottom of PKL team standing despite Pardeep Narwal scoring Super 10 in most of the matches as he didn’t get support from other raiders and defence. In the last 5 matches, though Pardeep has averaged 11.8 raid points, Patna Pirates haven’t won even a single game. It seems they are missing the experienced second raider in Jang Kun Lee, who hasn’t featured in the last 4 matches.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Patna Pirates - PKL 2019
|Timeline
|Pardeep's Performance
|Team's Win%
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|First 7 Matches
|8.4
|47
|43%
|Last 5 Matches
|11.8
|58
|0%
|Impact of scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7 (*Raiders with min. of 5 SUPER 10s)
|Raiders
|Instances
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Win%
|Vikas Kandola
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100%
|Naveen Kumar
|11
|9
|1
|1
|82%
|Pawan Sehrawat
|8
|6
|2
|0
|75%
|Pardeep Narwal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|17%
UP defence: Steady improvement in their performance
UP Yoddha defence in the last four matches have stepped up to the occasion, averaging 11.5 tackle points at a tackle strike rate of 51. Courtesy of their good performances, UP have won three of their last four matches.
|U.P. Yoddha Defence - PKL 2019
|Timeline
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Tackle SR
|Team's Win%
|First 4 Mts
|9.0
|40
|25%
|Next 4 Mts
|10.3
|47
|25%
|Last 4 Mts
|11.5
|51
|75%
|U.P Yoddha Corner Defenders - Last 4 Matches
|Defender
|Tackles
|Tackle Pts
|Tackle SR
|HIGH 5s
|Sumit
|27
|16
|59
|1
|Nitesh Kumar
|16
|12
|75
|1
|Nitesh Kumar - PKL 7
|Sumit - PKL 7
|Time
|Tackles
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|Time
|Tackles
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|1st Half
|24
|14
|58
|1st Half
|29
|17
|59
|2nd Half
|29
|16
|55
|2nd Half
|48
|25
|52
Played: 12
Won: 3
Tied: 0
Lost: 9
Win rate: 25%
Player to watch out: Pardeep Narwal (raider), Hadi Oshtrok (defender)
UP Yoddha win prediction
Played: 12
Won: 5
Tied: 2
Lost: 5
Win rate: 41.67%
Players to watch out: Shrikant Jadhav (raider), Nitesh Kumar (defender)