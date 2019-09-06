Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Battle between Patna's offence and UP's defence

In Match 76 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha at Sree Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Patna are placed at the bottom of PKL team standing despite Pardeep Narwal scoring Super 10 in most of the matches as he didn’t get support from other raiders and defence. In the last 5 matches, though Pardeep has averaged 11.8 raid points, Patna Pirates haven’t won even a single game. It seems they are missing the experienced second raider in Jang Kun Lee, who hasn’t featured in the last 4 matches.

Patna Pirates - PKL 2019 Timeline Pardeep's Performance Team's Win% Avg. Raid Pts Raid SR First 7 Matches 8.4 47 43% Last 5 Matches 11.8 58 0%

The worrying fact is that of raiders who have scored a minimum of 5 SUPER 10s for their team this season, only Pardeep’s team has a negative impact in terms of win conversion.

Impact of scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7 (*Raiders with min. of 5 SUPER 10s) Raiders Instances Won Lost Tied Win% Vikas Kandola 5 5 0 0 100% Naveen Kumar 11 9 1 1 82% Pawan Sehrawat 8 6 2 0 75% Pardeep Narwal 6 1 5 0 17%

UP Yoddha defence in the last four matches have stepped up to the occasion, averaging 11.5 tackle points at a tackle strike rate of 51. Courtesy of their good performances, UP have won three of their last four matches.

U.P. Yoddha Defence - PKL 2019 Timeline Avg. Tackle Pts Tackle SR Team's Win% First 4 Mts 9.0 40 25% Next 4 Mts 10.3 47 25% Last 4 Mts 11.5 51 75%

The main reason behind their improved performance is their corners, who put up their consistent best show in the last four matches. Both Sumit and Nitesh have averaged more than three tackle points and have a tackle strike above 50 in the last four matches.

U.P Yoddha Corner Defenders - Last 4 Matches Defender Tackles Tackle Pts Tackle SR HIGH 5s Sumit 27 16 59 1 Nitesh Kumar 16 12 75 1

Throughout the course of this season, Sumit and Nitesh have been fairly consistent in both halves with a tackle strike rate above 50.

Nitesh Kumar - PKL 7 Sumit - PKL 7 Time Tackles Tackle Points Tackle SR Time Tackles Tackle Points Tackle SR 1st Half 24 14 58 1st Half 29 17 59 2nd Half 29 16 55 2nd Half 48 25 52

