Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Bengaluru Bulls look to end home leg with a win

In Match 77 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will play their last home leg match, when they take on Telugu Titans at Sree Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Bulls have won two out of three matches in their home leg and look to end with a win. Bengaluru Bulls raid unit is one of the best in PKL7. The team has a raid point average of 19.0 which is the 3rd best in the league. The team’s raid SR of 45 is also the 3rd best among all teams.
|Highest Avg. Raid Points – PKL 7
|Highest Raid SR – PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Raid Points
|Team
|Raid SR
|Dabang Delhi
|19.9
|Dabang Delhi
|49
|Bengal Warriors
|19.4
|Bengal Warriors
|47
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19.0
|Bengaluru Bulls
|45
|Highest Avg. Bonus Points – PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Bonus Points
|Bengaluru Bulls
|4.8
|Dabang Delhi
|4.8
|Telugu Titans
|4.3
Bengaluru Bulls have been riding on Pawan Sehrawat’s success. But even their main raider does not have a Raid strike rate above 50 in DoD raids. None of the raiders in the team have scored more than 10 raid points in DoD raids and have scored more than a Raid SR above 50.
|Bengaluru Raiders in DoD Raids - PKL 7
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Pawan Sehrawat
|18
|9
|50
|Rohit Kumar
|20
|8
|40
|Sumit Singh
|13
|6
|46
|Banty
|4
|1
|25
|Lowest Raid SR in DoD Raids – PKL 7
|Team
|Raid SR
|Telugu Titans
|39
|Bengaluru Bulls
|42
|Patna Pirates
|45
Vishal Bhardwaj has undoubtedly been the best defender for the team as well as in the league for the season. He has scored 48 tackle points. He is 2 tackle points away from becoming the first defender to score 50 tackle points in PKL 7. Vishal Bhardwaj has a Tackle point average of 4.0 this season and it is the best among all defenders. Among defenders who have made a minimum of 30 tackles this season. Vishal Bhardwaj has the highest Tackle SR.
|Highest Tackle Point Avg. - PKL 7
|Highest Tackle SR - PKL 7 (min. 30 tackles)
|Defender
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Defender
|Tackle SR
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|4.0
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|74
|Sumit
|3.5
|Sandeep Narwal
|69
|Manjeet Chhillar
|3.5
|Joginder Narwal
|64
|Most Super Tackles - PKL 7
|Highest Successful Tackle % in Super Tackles - PKL 7 (min. of 5 tackles)
|Defender
|Super Tackle
|Defender
|Tackles
|Successful Tackle
|% Success
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|8
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|10
|8
|80%
|Mahender Singh
|7
|Sandeep Narwal
|8
|5
|63%
|Monu
|6
|Ravi Kumar
|5
|3
|60%
