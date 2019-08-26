Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Haryana Steelers stop Maninder Singh today?

-
In Match 60 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Monday. This match will be a battle between top performing raid unit of Bengal Warriors against misfiring defence unit of Haryana Steelers. In terms of average raid points, Bengal raid unit have been the joint-best 19.2 in PKL 2019 with Bengaluru Bulls while Haryana’s defence unit have third worst (9.4) in terms of average tackled points. Also, Bengal Warriors raid unit have a failed raid percentage of just 20 (2nd best) and Haryana Steelers defence unit has a failed tackle percentage of 63 (worst in PKL 2019).
High time for Haryana’s skipper Cheralathan to step up
Dharmaraj Cheralathan, one among the few players to have played all seven seasons of PKL has been under-performing for Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Among defenders to have made a minimum of 40 tackles this season, Cheralathan has the worst failed tackle percentage of 65. He has been disappointing in crucial super tackle situations with seven failed tackles in nine instances, the 3rd most failed tackles by a defender in PKL 2019.
|Most failed tackle % - PKL 7 (Min. 40 tackles)
|Most no: of Failed Super tackles – PKL 7
|Defender
|Failed Tackle %
|Defender
|Unsuccessful Tackles
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan
|65%
|Sumit
|10
|Girish Ernak
|63%
|Girish Maruti Ernak
|8
|Ravinder Pahal
|61%
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan
|7
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers head to head
Head to head, Haryana Steelers have won all the two matches against Bengal Warriors so far.
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|Haryana Steelers
|Result
|PKL 6, M#96
|33
|35
|Haryana Steelers won by 10 points
|PKL 5, M #62
|29
|36
|Haryana Steelers won by 7 points
Date and Day: August 26, 2019, Monday.
Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengal vs Haryana match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.