Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Haryana Steelers stop Maninder Singh today?

In Match 60 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Monday. This match will be a battle between top performing raid unit of against misfiring defence unit of In terms of average raid points, Bengal raid unit have been the joint-best 19.2 in with Bengaluru Bulls while Haryana’s defence unit have third worst (9.4) in terms of average tackled points. Also, raid unit have a failed raid percentage of just 20 (2nd best) and defence unit has a failed tackle percentage of 63 (worst in PKL 2019).

High time for Haryana’s skipper Cheralathan to step up



Dharmaraj Cheralathan, one among the few players to have played all seven seasons of PKL has been under-performing for Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Among defenders to have made a minimum of 40 tackles this season, Cheralathan has the worst failed tackle percentage of 65. He has been disappointing in crucial super tackle situations with seven failed tackles in nine instances, the 3rd most failed tackles by a defender in

Most failed tackle % - PKL 7 (Min. 40 tackles) Most no: of Failed Super tackles – PKL 7 Defender Failed Tackle % Defender Unsuccessful Tackles Dharmaraj Cheralathan 65% Sumit 10 Girish Ernak 63% Girish Maruti Ernak 8 Ravinder Pahal 61% Dharmaraj Cheralathan 7

Head to head, Haryana Steelers have won all the two matches against Bengal Warriors so far.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Haryana Steelers Result PKL 6, M#96 33 35 Haryana Steelers won by 10 points PKL 5, M #62 29 36 Haryana Steelers won by 7 points

August 26, 2019, Monday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengal vs Haryana match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.