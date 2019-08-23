Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Pardeep Narwal revive Patna Pirates' fortunes

In Match 54 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, ujarat Fortunegiants, who lost all home matches, will take on laggards at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Gujarat’s elite cover combo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have been two of the most consistent defenders in PKL since they came to prominence in season 5. In today’s match they take on the top raider in Pro Kabaddi history. Pardeep has scored 679 of his total 935 raid points in the last three seasons. Gujarat Fortunegiants, despite, some struggles still rank among the top scoring defensive teams However, Pardeep’s are among the worst raiding teams.

Key battle: Sunil-Parvesh vs Pardeep Narwal



As we have seen many times in Pro Kabaddi 2019, half the battle is won against when Pardeep Narwal is tackled and sent to the bench as they have no one to revive him. Since PKL 2018, Sunil and Parvesh have had the upper hand over him. Pardeep has a 9-6 record against Parvesh and 6-4 record against Sunil in his PKL career. But in PKL 6 he was 3-3 against Parvesh and 0-2 against Sunil. He also has been tackled 6 times by Gujarat’s new left corner Pankaj against whom he has a 9-6 career record.

Top Defenders – Since PKL 5 Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Points Tackle SR HIGH 5s Nitesh Kumar 167 3.2 58 12 Fazel Atrachali 164 2.9 60 10 Vishal Bhardwaj 160 3.3 58 12 Sunil Kumar 158 2.7 56 9 Parvesh Bhainswal 157 2.7 59 9

Top Raiders – Since PKL 5 Raider Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR SUPER 10s Pardeep Narwal 679 12.1 60 38 Maninder Singh 464 8.9 53 21 Ajay Thakur 456 8.6 50 19

Head to head, have an advantage as they won four out of five matches.

Match No Gujarat Fortunegiants Patna Pirates Result PKL 6, Match 129 37 29 won by 8 points PKL 6, Match 94 45 27 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 18 points PKL 5, Final 38 55 Patna Pirates won by 17 points PKL 5, Match 115 33 29 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 101 30 29 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 1 point

Date and Day: August 23, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Gujarat vs Patna match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.