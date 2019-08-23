Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Pardeep Narwal revive Patna Pirates' fortunes

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Match 43 preview: Fazel vs Pardeep as Mumba take on Patna Pirates
PKL 2019, Bengal vs Patna preview: Battle between Pardeep and Maninder
PKL 2019, Match 23 preview: Pardeep Narwal approaches historic milestone
PKL 2019, Day 24 highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat 22-19
PKL 2019 Patna vs Pune preview: Can Pardeep bring Pirates' to winning ways?
-
In Match 54 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, ujarat Fortunegiants, who lost all home matches, will take on laggards Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Gujarat’s elite cover combo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have been two of the most consistent defenders in PKL since they came to prominence in season 5. In today’s match they take on the top raider in Pro Kabaddi history. Pardeep has scored 679 of his total 935 raid points in the last three seasons. Gujarat Fortunegiants, despite, some struggles still rank among the top scoring defensive teams PKL 2019. However, Pardeep’s Patna Pirates are among the worst raiding teams.
Key battle: Sunil-Parvesh vs Pardeep Narwal
As we have seen many times in Pro Kabaddi 2019, half the battle is won against Patna Pirates when Pardeep Narwal is tackled and sent to the bench as they have no one to revive him. Since PKL 2018, Sunil and Parvesh have had the upper hand over him. Pardeep has a 9-6 record against Parvesh and 6-4 record against Sunil in his PKL career. But in PKL 6 he was 3-3 against Parvesh and 0-2 against Sunil. He also has been tackled 6 times by Gujarat’s new left corner Pankaj against whom he has a 9-6 career record.
Top Defenders – Since PKL 5
|Top Defenders – Since PKL 5
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|HIGH 5s
|Nitesh Kumar
|167
|3.2
|58
|12
|Fazel Atrachali
|164
|2.9
|60
|10
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|160
|3.3
|58
|12
|Sunil Kumar
|158
|2.7
|56
|9
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|157
|2.7
|59
|9
|Top Raiders – Since PKL 5
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|SUPER 10s
|Pardeep Narwal
|679
|12.1
|60
|38
|Maninder Singh
|464
|8.9
|53
|21
|Ajay Thakur
|456
|8.6
|50
|19
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates head to head
Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they won four out of five matches.
|Match No
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Patna Pirates
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 129
|37
|29
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 8 points
|PKL 6, Match 94
|45
|27
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 18 points
|PKL 5, Final
|38
|55
|Patna Pirates won by 17 points
|PKL 5, Match 115
|33
|29
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points
|PKL 5, Match 101
|30
|29
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 1 point
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates live streaming details
Date and Day: August 23, 2019, Friday.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Gujarat vs Patna match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.