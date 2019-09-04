Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Patna Pirates end three-match losing streak?

In Match 74 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to overcome three-match losing streak, when they take on at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The match will also be a battle between two best raiders in Pro Kabaddi history. The seasoned campaigners in Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will be locking horns against each other. Pawan and Pardeep are the top two raiders since PKL 2018 in terms of most raid points and average raid points per match.

Top 3 Raiders - Since PKL 6 Raider Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Pawan Sehrawat 419 11.3 Pardeep Narwal 337 10.5 Siddharth Desai 305 9.2

With 20 SUPER 10s to their name, both Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal have scored the most SUPER 10s among raiders since PKL 6. Both the raiders are highly skilled in multi-point raids without the help of bonus. This is one of the major reasons why these two can quickly turn a game around in a matter of minutes. Since PKL 6, Pawan Sehrawat has 51 multi-touch point raids (1st) and Pardeep Narwal has 40 (2nd).

Most No: of SUPER 10s - Since PKL 6 Most Multi-Touch Point Raids - Since PKL 6 Raider Super 10s Raider Multi-touch point raids Pawan Sehrawat 20 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat 51 Pardeep Narwal 20 Pardeep Narwal 40 Naveen Kumar 18 Maninder Singh 33

Pardeep Narwal has scored 62 per cent of Patna Pirates’ raid points this season after their 12 matches. This is the highest contribution of raid points percentage by a raider this season. Among raiders who have gone for a minimum of 80 raids in PKL 2019, Patna’s second raider Mohammad Esmaeil has been the worst in terms of raid strike rate of 28 and average raid points (2.1).

Highest % of Team Raid Points - PKL 7 Worst Performing Raiders - PKL 7 Raider % of Team's Raid Pts Raider Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Pardeep Narwal (PAT) 61.90% Mohammad Esmaeil 2.1 28 Naveen Kumar (DEL) 61.60% More G B 2.8 31 Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 61.20% Deepak Narwal 2.9 33

None of the other raiders have averaged more than three raid points and none of the other Patna raiders have a raid strike rate above 30.

Raiders - PKL 7 Raider Mts Raids Raid Points % of Raid Pts Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Pardeep Narwal 11 208 104 62% 9.5 50 Mohammad Esmaeil 11 82 23 14% 2.1 28 Jang Kun Lee 8 56 17 10% 2.1 30 Monu 7 40 8 5% 1.1 20

Great players always step up immediately after a failure – That’s how Pawan Sehrawat has been dealing with failures this season. After his worst performance since PKL 6 (vs. GUJ – 3 raid pts), Pawan scored 17 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas in the very next match.

Pawan Sehrawat - Last 5 Mts Opposition Raid Pts Raid SR vs. PUN 5 42 vs. DEL 17 61 vs. JAI 8 50 vs. GUJ 3 27 vs. CHE 17 81

