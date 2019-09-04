Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Patna Pirates end three-match losing streak?

-
-
In Match 74 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates will look to overcome three-match losing streak, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The match will also be a battle between two best raiders in Pro Kabaddi history. The seasoned campaigners in Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will be locking horns against each other. Pawan and Pardeep are the top two raiders since PKL 2018 in terms of most raid points and average raid points per match.
|Top 3 Raiders - Since PKL 6
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Avg Raid Pts
|Pawan Sehrawat
|419
|11.3
|Pardeep Narwal
|337
|10.5
|Siddharth Desai
|305
|9.2
|Most No: of SUPER 10s - Since PKL 6
|Most Multi-Touch Point Raids - Since PKL 6
|Raider
|Super 10s
|Raider
|Multi-touch point raids
|Pawan Sehrawat
|20
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|51
|Pardeep Narwal
|20
|Pardeep Narwal
|40
|Naveen Kumar
|18
|Maninder Singh
|33
Pardeep Narwal has scored 62 per cent of Patna Pirates’ raid points this season after their 12 matches. This is the highest contribution of raid points percentage by a raider this season. Among raiders who have gone for a minimum of 80 raids in PKL 2019, Patna’s second raider Mohammad Esmaeil has been the worst in terms of raid strike rate of 28 and average raid points (2.1).
|Highest % of Team Raid Points - PKL 7
|Worst Performing Raiders - PKL 7
|Raider
|% of Team's Raid Pts
|Raider
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Pardeep Narwal (PAT)
|61.90%
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|2.1
|28
|Naveen Kumar (DEL)
|61.60%
|More G B
|2.8
|31
|Pawan Sehrawat (BLR)
|61.20%
|Deepak Narwal
|2.9
|33
|Patna Pirates Raiders - PKL 7
|Raider
|Mts
|Raids
|Raid Points
|% of Raid Pts
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Pardeep Narwal
|11
|208
|104
|62%
|9.5
|50
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|11
|82
|23
|14%
|2.1
|28
|Jang Kun Lee
|8
|56
|17
|10%
|2.1
|30
|Monu
|7
|40
|8
|5%
|1.1
|20
Great players always step up immediately after a failure – That’s how Pawan Sehrawat has been dealing with failures this season. After his worst performance since PKL 6 (vs. GUJ – 3 raid pts), Pawan scored 17 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas in the very next match.
|Pawan Sehrawat - Last 5 Mts
|Opposition
|Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|vs. PUN
|5
|42
|vs. DEL
|17
|61
|vs. JAI
|8
|50
|vs. GUJ
|3
|27
|vs. CHE
|17
|81
Played: 11
Won: 3
Tied: 0
Lost: 8
Win Rate: 27.27%
Bengaluru Bulls win prediction
Played: 13
Won: 7
Tied: 0
Lost: 6
Win Rate: 53.65%