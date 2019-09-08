Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Rahul-Ajay outshine in-form Naveen Kumar?

In Match 80 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, eye their first win against in PKL history, when the two teams will lock horns at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. In three matches played between them, have won all the three matches. However, Thalaivas can take confidence of Delhi’s yesterday’s loss against Haryana Steelers.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



Can the experienced duo of Rahul Chaudhari-Ajay Thakur outshine the in-form Naveen Kumar?



The contest would feature two experienced raiders in Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur, who are yet to find their groove in PKL 2019, as they face off a young, vibrant and an in-form Naveen Kumar. Naveen Kumar single handedly has scored more raid points (157) than Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur combined (134) this season.

Performance Raider Raid Points Naveen Kumar 157 Rahul Chaudhari + Ajay Thakur 134

Among raiders to have gone for a minimum of 150 raids, Naveen Kumar has the 2nd best raid SR (61). On the other hand, Ajay Thakur has the worst raid strike rate (35) and Rahul Chaudhari has the 5th worst raid strike rate (41). The fact that two of lead raiders feature in the list seems to be a huge area of concern.

Best Raid SR - PKL 2019 Worst Raid SR - PKL 2019 Raider Raid SR Raider Raid SR Pawan Sehrawat 68 Ajay Thakur 35 Naveen Kumar 61 Rohit Kumar 36 Siddharth Desai 57 Manjeet 39 Maninder Singh 55 Rohit Gulia 40 Pardeep Narwal 53 Rahul Chaudhari 41

The general theory is that experienced raiders come on top in high pressure situations. However, the experienced Ajay Thakur has the highest failed D-o-D raid this season. On the other hand, the young and inexperienced Naveen Kumar has the least failed D-o-D raid percentage.

Least Failed D-o-D Raid % - PKL 2019 Highest Failed D-o-D Raid % - PKL 2019 Raider Failed Raid % Raider Failed Raid % Naveen Kumar 30% Ajay Thakur 71% Abhishek Singh 39% Rohit Gulia 71% Manjeet 40% Rohit Kumar 68%

Naveen Kumar is a SUPER 10 away from equaling Pawan Sehrawat’s feat of achieving most SUPER 10s in a season. If he manages to achieve this, he still has only Pardeep Narwal to conquer and win the race.