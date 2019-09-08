Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Rahul-Ajay outshine in-form Naveen Kumar?

-
In Match 80 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas eye their first win against Dabang Delhi in PKL history, when the two teams will lock horns at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. In three matches played between them, Dabang Delhi have won all the three matches. However, Thalaivas can take confidence of Delhi’s yesterday’s loss against Haryana Steelers.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Can the experienced duo of Rahul Chaudhari-Ajay Thakur outshine the in-form Naveen Kumar?
The contest would feature two experienced raiders in Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur, who are yet to find their groove in PKL 2019, as they face off a young, vibrant and an in-form Naveen Kumar. Naveen Kumar single handedly has scored more raid points (157) than Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur combined (134) this season.
|PKL 2019 Performance
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Naveen Kumar
|157
|Rahul Chaudhari + Ajay Thakur
|134
|Best Raid SR - PKL 2019
|Worst Raid SR - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raid SR
|Raider
|Raid SR
|Pawan Sehrawat
|68
|Ajay Thakur
|35
|Naveen Kumar
|61
|Rohit Kumar
|36
|Siddharth Desai
|57
|Manjeet
|39
|Maninder Singh
|55
|Rohit Gulia
|40
|Pardeep Narwal
|53
|Rahul Chaudhari
|41
|Least Failed D-o-D Raid % - PKL 2019
|Highest Failed D-o-D Raid % - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Failed Raid %
|Raider
|Failed Raid %
|Naveen Kumar
|30%
|Ajay Thakur
|71%
|Abhishek Singh
|39%
|Rohit Gulia
|71%
|Manjeet
|40%
|Rohit Kumar
|68%
Naveen Kumar is a SUPER 10 away from equaling Pawan Sehrawat’s feat of achieving most SUPER 10s in a season. If he manages to achieve this, he still has only Pardeep Narwal to conquer and win the race.
|Most SUPER 10s in a season - PKL
|Raider
|Season
|Super 10s
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|19
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 6
|15
|Pawan Sehrawat
|PKL 6
|13
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7*
|12*