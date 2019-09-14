Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: PKL's top defenders to clash in today's match

In Match 89 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, vs match will kick-off the Pune leg at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday. The match will feature top PKL defenders as both teams are defence heavy and both these teams’ success have been dependent on it. have a highest tackle point average this season while Gujarat’s tackle strike rate has been best among the 12 PKL teams this season. Also, Gujarat have scored one tackle point for every two tackles. Both these teams are best in protecting the bonus line as they are top 2 in lowest average bonus points conceded by a team.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019 Team Avg. Tackle Points Team Tackle SR 11.2 Gujarat Fortunegiants 50 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10.9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 48 UP Yoddha 10.6 U Mumba 48 Haryana Steelers 10.6 Telugu Titans 47 Lowest Average Bonus points conceded - PKL 2019 Team Avg. Bonus Pts. Conceded Puneri Paltan 2.2 Gujarat Fortunegiants 3.3 Jaipur Pink Panthers 3.5

Why Pune’s defence key in team’s success?

Puneri Paltan have won only four matches out of 14 matches while two ended in a tie. Pune have scored at an average of 14.0 Tackle points per match in wins and ties. But in losses the defence has been bad scoring at an average of 9.1 tackle points per match. Pune’s defence have a Tackle strike rate of above 50 when they are undefeated in a match. But in the losses, the team has a Tackle strike rate below 40.

Puneri Paltan Defence - PKL 2019 In Wins & Ties In Losses 14 Avg. Tackle Points 9.1 53 Tackle SR 37 15.7 Avg. Raid Points Conceded 19.4 13.2 Avg. Failed Tackles 17.4

Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal are the best defenders of the team. Both the players have a tackle strike rate above above 50 so far with a tackle point average more than two. Sunil and Parvesh have not been syncing well this season. Whenever both the defenders have scored at least 2 tackle points in the match, the chances for Gujarat to win went to 80 per cent. But when both defenders have scored less than 2 tackle points in the match, the team has lost all the matches.

Sunil Kumar & Parvesh Bhainswal - PKL 7 Performance No. of Matches Wins Losses Ties One of them scoring 2 or more tackle points 7 1 5 1 Both scoring 2 or more tackle points 5 4 1 0 Both scoring less than 2 tackle points 2 0 2 0

Sunil Kumar has been one of the best defenders in the team during Super Tackles. He has made six Super tackles this season. Sunil Kumar is joint 3rd in most Super Tackles made by a defender in Pro Kabaddi 2019.