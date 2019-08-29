Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Rahul, Ajay need to perform to lift Thalaivas

-
-
In Match 64 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. Both the teams will come into the match with losses in their previous PKL matches. However, Bengal Warriors suffered a rare defeat in their previous match after they won three and tied two matches in their last six PKL encounters against various teams.
Tamil Thalaivas don't seem to know how to get the best out of Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari
In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas’ team management has been erring in the use of their star raiders—Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur Going by recent form, in the last two seasons, Ajay Thakur has clearly been the superior raider to Rahul Chaudhari. In almost every statistical category, Ajay has been better than Rahul, scoring more than 70 raid points more than Rahul despite only playing one extra match than him. Ajay has 19 Super 10s as compared to Rahul’s 12 and he has a raid strike rate greater than 50 against Rahul’s 45.
|Ajay vs Rahul – Since PKL 5 (Excluding this season)
|Raider
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Rahul Chaudhari
|43
|343
|12
|8.0
|45
|Ajay Thakur
|44
|416
|19
|9.5
|52
|Tamil Thalaivas Raid Unit - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|% of Raid Pts.
|Empty Raid %
|Failed Raid %
|Rahul Chaudhari
|151
|42%
|40%
|25%
|Ajay Thakur
|128
|28%
|47%
|27%
Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they won five out of six matches played between the two teams so far in Pro Kabaddi history.
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 126
|27
|24
|Bengal Warriors won by 3 points
|PKL 6, Match 112
|28
|21
|Bengal Warriors won by 7 points
|PKL 6, Match 10
|36
|27
|Bengal Warriors won by 9 points
|PKL 5, Match 123
|34
|30
|Bengal Warriors won by 4 points
|PKL 5, Match 92
|32
|33
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 1 point
|PKL 5, Match 60
|29
|25
|Bengal Warriors won by 4 points
Date and Day: August 29, 2019, Thursday.
Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengal vs Chennai match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.