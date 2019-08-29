Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Rahul, Ajay need to perform to lift Thalaivas

In Match 64 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. Both the teams will come into the match with losses in their previous PKL matches. However, suffered a rare defeat in their previous match after they won three and tied two matches in their last six PKL encounters against various teams.

In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas’ team management has been erring in the use of their star raiders—Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur Going by recent form, in the last two seasons, Ajay Thakur has clearly been the superior raider to Rahul Chaudhari. In almost every statistical category, Ajay has been better than Rahul, scoring more than 70 raid points more than Rahul despite only playing one extra match than him. Ajay has 19 Super 10s as compared to Rahul’s 12 and he has a raid strike rate greater than 50 against Rahul’s 45.

Ajay vs Rahul – Since PKL 5 (Excluding this season) Raider Matches Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Rahul Chaudhari 43 343 12 8.0 45 Ajay Thakur 44 416 19 9.5 52

Yet have used Rahul more than Ajay Thakur in Both the raiders have played all the 10 matches, but Rahul has gone for 23 raids more than his captain. Not only is Ajay taking fewer raids, a majority of them are Empty Raids (47%) which means he is reducing his chances of scoring even further.

Tamil Thalaivas Raid Unit - PKL 2019 Raider Raids % of Raid Pts. Empty Raid % Failed Raid % Rahul Chaudhari 151 42% 40% 25% Ajay Thakur 128 28% 47% 27%

Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they won five out of six matches played between the two teams so far in Pro Kabaddi history.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas Result PKL 6, Match 126 27 24 Bengal Warriors won by 3 points PKL 6, Match 112 28 21 Bengal Warriors won by 7 points PKL 6, Match 10 36 27 Bengal Warriors won by 9 points PKL 5, Match 123 34 30 Bengal Warriors won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 92 32 33 Tamil Thalaivas won by 1 point PKL 5, Match 60 29 25 Bengal Warriors won by 4 points

August 29, 2019, Thursday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengal vs Chennai match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.