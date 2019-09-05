JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Day 40 highlights: Bengaluru Bulls edge out Patna Pirates 40-39
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: U Mumba look to continue winning streak

Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won nine of the 15 matches while Puneri Paltan have won only five

BS Web Team 

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2019
U Mumba defenders showcase their defence skills against Puneri Paltan raider Pawan Kumar

In Match 75 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Puneri Paltan, which is also popularly known as Maharashtra derby of PKL, at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Thurdsay. U Mumba have an average start of their PKL 2019 campaign as they won six out of 12 matches played so far and placed at the sixth spot of PKL points table with 34 points. The Mumbai-based kabaddi team won their last match comprehensively and look to continue the momentum against laggards Puneri Paltan. In their previous match, U Mumba thrashed Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-21 as both raiders and defenders played brilliantly.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are placed at the 11th position of Pro Kabaddi points table with four wins in 12 matches, accumulating 25 points. They need to put their campaign back on track to make any chance to finish in top six teams, who can qualify for the playoffs.

U Mumba’s Contrasting Raiding Approach This Season

In demanding situations (Raiding when 4-5 defenders are in the mat), U Mumba’s raiders have performed way better than other teams. However, in situations where raid points are relatively easy to obtain, U Mumba’s raid unit have been below par.

U Mumba vs Other teams in PKL 7- Raid Approach Comparison
Defenders in Play Other teams Raid SR U Mumba's Raid SR
With 6-7 DIP 50 41
With 4-5 DIP 23 27
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan head to head

Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won nine of the 15 matches while Puneri Paltan have won only five.

U Mumba win prediction

Played: 12

Won: 6

Tied: 0

Lost: 6

Puneri Paltan win prediction

Played: 12

Won: 4

Tied: 1

Lost: 7

Win rate: 33.33%
First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY