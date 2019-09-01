Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Will Tamil Thalaivas defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?

In Match 70 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, look to forget their loss against Gujarat Fortuengiants, when they lock horns with at Sre Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Bulls have put up a dominating performance against Thalaivas recently and the main reason behind this is Pawan Sehrawat. He has tormented the defence and they have simply had no answer for him as he is averaging 12.5 raid points per game against them and a raid SR of 83.

Pawan Sehrawat vs. – Since PKL 2018 Match Raids Raid Points Raid SR PKL 7, M\atch 45 20 11 55 PKL 6, Match 80 11 5 45 PKL 6, Match 19 14 14 100 PKL 6, Match 8 15 20 133

Pawan Sehrawat & Rohit Kumar - PKL 2019 Performance No. of Matches Wins Losses One of them scoring 7 or more raid points 9 4 5 Both Scoring 7 or more raid points 2 2 0 Both scoring less than 7 points 1 0 1

In Saturday’s game against Gujarat, Pawan Sehrawat finished the game with just 3 raid points from 11 raids. He was tackled 5 times in the match. This was not just Pawan’s lowest raid points in a match this season, but lowest since the start of PKL 6. His previous lowest was 5 raid points (twice in PKL 6 and twice in PKL 7)The 9 raid points scored yesterday was their lowest of the season. Their previous lowest had been 15. Yesterday’s game, however, was a rare case where both Pawan and Rohit failed to score at least 7 raid points in a match in The two matches where both have scored at least seven raid points, Bengaluru have won both times. When only one of them touches the 7 raid point mark, they have won 4 and lost 5. In the last 6 games however, the team has been receiving good contributions from both Pawan and Rohit which will be a positive sign for them.

Raiders – Last 7 Matches Raider Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Pawan Sehrawat 61 3 8.7 52 Rohit Kumar 39 2 5.6 39

Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have won six out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won only only one match.

Match No. Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas Result PKL 7, Match 45 32 21 Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points PKL 6, Match 80 36 22 Bengaluru Bulls won by 14 points PKL 6, Match 19 44 35 Bengaluru Bulls won by 9 points PKL 6, Match 8 48 37 Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points PKL 5, Match 110 45 35 Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points PKL 5, Match 22 24 29 Tamil Thalaivas won by 5 points PKL 5, Match 12 32 31 Bengaluru Bulls won by 1 point

September 1, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Bengaluru vs Chennai will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

