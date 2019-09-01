Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Will Tamil Thalaivas defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?

-
-
In Match 70 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls look to forget their loss against Gujarat Fortuengiants, when they lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Sre Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Bulls have put up a dominating performance against Thalaivas recently and the main reason behind this is Pawan Sehrawat. He has tormented the Tamil Thalaivas defence and they have simply had no answer for him as he is averaging 12.5 raid points per game against them and a raid SR of 83.
|Pawan Sehrawat vs. Tamil Thalaivas – Since PKL 2018
|Match
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|PKL 7, M\atch 45
|20
|11
|55
|PKL 6, Match 80
|11
|5
|45
|PKL 6, Match 19
|14
|14
|100
|PKL 6, Match 8
|15
|20
|133
Pawan will look to rebound from lowest performance vs Gujarat
In Saturday’s game against Gujarat, Pawan Sehrawat finished the game with just 3 raid points from 11 raids. He was tackled 5 times in the match. This was not just Pawan’s lowest raid points in a match this season, but lowest since the start of PKL 6. His previous lowest was 5 raid points (twice in PKL 6 and twice in PKL 7)
|Pawan Sehrawat & Rohit Kumar - PKL 2019
|Performance
|No. of Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|One of them scoring 7 or more raid points
|9
|4
|5
|Both Scoring 7 or more raid points
|2
|2
|0
|Both scoring less than 7 points
|1
|0
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls Raiders – Last 7 Matches
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Pawan Sehrawat
|61
|3
|8.7
|52
|Rohit Kumar
|39
|2
|5.6
|39
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have won six out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won only only one match.
|Match No.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Result
|PKL 7, Match 45
|32
|21
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points
|PKL 6, Match 80
|36
|22
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 14 points
|PKL 6, Match 19
|44
|35
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 9 points
|PKL 6, Match 8
|48
|37
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 110
|45
|35
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points
|PKL 5, Match 22
|24
|29
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 5 points
|PKL 5, Match 12
|32
|31
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 1 point
Bengaluru vs Chennai kabaddi match live streaming details
Date and Day: September 1, 2019, Sunday.
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Bengaluru vs Chennai will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
Bengaluru vs Chennai: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Vs
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Saurabh Nandal
|Right Corner
|Mohit Chhillar
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Right In
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Mohit Sehrawat
|Right Cover
|Ajeet
|Banty
|Center
|Shabeer Bappu
|Mahender Singh
|Left Cover
|Manjeet Chhillar
|Rohit Kumar ©
|Left In
|Ajay Thakur ©
|Amit Sheoran
|Left Corner
|Ran Singh