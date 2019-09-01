JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

UP vs Bengal preview: Maninder eyes 100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Will Tamil Thalaivas defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?

Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have won six out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won only only one match

BS Web Team 

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

In Match 70 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls look to forget their loss against Gujarat Fortuengiants, when they lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Sre Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Bulls have put up a dominating performance against Thalaivas recently and the main reason behind this is Pawan Sehrawat. He has tormented the Tamil Thalaivas defence and they have simply had no answer for him as he is averaging 12.5 raid points per game against them and a raid SR of 83.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Pawan Sehrawat vs. Tamil Thalaivas – Since PKL 2018
Match Raids Raid Points Raid SR
PKL 7, M\atch 45 20 11 55
PKL 6, Match 80 11 5 45
PKL 6, Match 19 14 14 100
PKL 6, Match 8 15 20 133

Pawan will look to rebound from lowest performance vs Gujarat

In Saturday’s game against Gujarat, Pawan Sehrawat finished the game with just 3 raid points from 11 raids. He was tackled 5 times in the match. This was not just Pawan’s lowest raid points in a match this season, but lowest since the start of PKL 6. His previous lowest was 5 raid points (twice in PKL 6 and twice in PKL 7)

Pawan Sehrawat & Rohit Kumar - PKL 2019
Performance No. of Matches Wins Losses
One of them scoring 7 or more raid points 9 4 5
Both Scoring 7 or more raid points 2 2 0
Both scoring less than 7 points 1 0 1
The 9 raid points Bengaluru Bulls scored yesterday was their lowest of the season. Their previous lowest had been 15. Yesterday’s game, however, was a rare case where both Pawan and Rohit failed to score at least 7 raid points in a match in PKL 2019. The two matches where both have scored at least seven raid points, Bengaluru have won both times. When only one of them touches the 7 raid point mark, they have won 4 and lost 5. In the last 6 games however, the team has been receiving good contributions from both Pawan and Rohit which will be a positive sign for them.

Bengaluru Bulls Raiders – Last 7 Matches
Raider Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR
Pawan Sehrawat 61 3 8.7 52
Rohit Kumar 39 2 5.6 39
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head

Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have won six out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won only only one match.

Match No. Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas Result
PKL 7, Match 45 32 21 Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points
PKL 6, Match 80 36 22 Bengaluru Bulls won by 14 points
PKL 6, Match 19 44 35 Bengaluru Bulls won by 9 points
PKL 6, Match 8 48 37 Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points
PKL 5, Match 110 45 35 Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points
PKL 5, Match 22 24 29 Tamil Thalaivas won by 5 points
PKL 5, Match 12 32 31 Bengaluru Bulls won by 1 point

Bengaluru vs Chennai kabaddi match live streaming details

Date and Day: September 1, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The Bengaluru vs Chennai will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

Bengaluru vs Chennai: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams

Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas
Saurabh Nandal Right Corner Mohit Chhillar
Pawan Sehrawat Right In Rahul Chaudhari
Mohit Sehrawat Right Cover Ajeet
Banty Center Shabeer Bappu
Mahender Singh Left Cover Manjeet Chhillar
Rohit Kumar © Left In Ajay Thakur ©
Amit Sheoran Left Corner Ran Singh


First Published: Sun, September 01 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY