PKL 2019: Fortunegiants vs Thalaivas match to kick start Ahmedabad leg

In Match 34 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at the Eka arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It will be a battle between the raider-heavy Thalaiavas and PKL's top defenders, Fortunegiants. However, Gujarat’s raiding unit has performed consistently despite the team's losses. Their average raid points per match of 17.6 has been the fourth best for a raid unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019. On the other hand, are again relying on Rahul Chaudhari to lead the raiding unit after Ajay Thakur failed to score the crucial raid points.

Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas’ best raider in and also had a huge impact in the outcome of their matches. Tamil Thalaivas have won all their matches with Rahul scoring Super 10s.

Rahul Chaudhari – Pro Kabaddi 2019 In Wins Other Matches 2 Matches 3 23 Raid points 16 11.5 Avg. Raid Points 5.3 61 Raid SR 40 16% Avg. Failed Raids 30% 2 Super 10s 0

Rahul Chaudhari has been performing well during the Do-or-Die raids whereas Ajay Thakur has not been as productive. But in super tackle raid situations, both the Tamil Thalaivas raiders have struggled and not converted their chances. Rahul Chaudhari in his PKL career has the second most raid points in super tackle situations and has a raid strike rate of 73. In super tackle situations, Ajay Thakur has scored 111 raid points at a raid strike rate of 56.

Tamil Thalaivas Raider in Super Tackle situation – PKL 2019 Raider Raids Raid Points Raid SR Rahul Chaudhari 23 11 48 Ajay Thakur 13 3 23

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Tamil Thalaivas Result PKL 6, Match 34 36 25 won by 11 points PKL 5, Macth 94 34 35 Tamil Thalaivas won the match by 1 point

Head to head, both the teams have won one match each out of two matches.