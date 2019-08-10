JUST IN
PKL 2019: Fortunegiants vs Thalaivas match to kick start Ahmedabad leg

Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas' best raider in PKL 2019 and also had a huge impact in the outcome of their matches

BS Web Team 

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
File Photo: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match

In Match 34 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Eka arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It will be a battle between the raider-heavy Thalaiavas and PKL's top defenders, Fortunegiants. However, Gujarat’s raiding unit has performed consistently despite the team's losses. Their average raid points per match of 17.6 has been the fourth best for a raid unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are again relying on Rahul Chaudhari to lead the raiding unit after Ajay Thakur failed to score the crucial raid points.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here

Tamil Thalaivas dependent on Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas’ best raider in PKL 2019 and also had a huge impact in the outcome of their matches. Tamil Thalaivas have won all their matches with Rahul scoring Super 10s.


Rahul Chaudhari – Pro Kabaddi 2019
In Wins Other Matches
2 Matches 3
23 Raid points 16
11.5 Avg. Raid Points 5.3
61 Raid SR 40
16% Avg. Failed Raids 30%
2 Super 10s 0

Rahul Chaudhari has been performing well during the Do-or-Die raids whereas Ajay Thakur has not been as productive. But in super tackle raid situations, both the Tamil Thalaivas raiders have struggled and not converted their chances. Rahul Chaudhari in his PKL career has the second most raid points in super tackle situations and has a raid strike rate of 73. In super tackle situations, Ajay Thakur has scored 111 raid points at a raid strike rate of 56.


Tamil Thalaivas Raider in Super Tackle situation – PKL 2019
Raider Raids Raid Points Raid SR
Rahul Chaudhari 23 11 48
Ajay Thakur 13 3 23
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head

Head to head, both the teams have won one match each out of two matches.

Match No. Gujarat Fortunegiants Tamil Thalaivas Result
PKL 6, Match 34 36 25 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 11 points
PKL 5, Macth 94 34 35 Tamil Thalaivas won the match by 1 point
Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaiavs live streaming details

Date and Day: August 10, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaiavs will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Fortunegiants vs Thalaivas will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sat, August 10 2019. 15:52 IST

