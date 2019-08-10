PKL 2019: Fortunegiants vs Thalaivas match to kick start Ahmedabad leg

-
In Match 34 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Eka arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It will be a battle between the raider-heavy Thalaiavas and PKL's top defenders, Fortunegiants. However, Gujarat’s raiding unit has performed consistently despite the team's losses. Their average raid points per match of 17.6 has been the fourth best for a raid unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are again relying on Rahul Chaudhari to lead the raiding unit after Ajay Thakur failed to score the crucial raid points.Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Tamil Thalaivas dependent on Rahul Chaudhari
Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas’ best raider in PKL 2019 and also had a huge impact in the outcome of their matches. Tamil Thalaivas have won all their matches with Rahul scoring Super 10s.
|Rahul Chaudhari – Pro Kabaddi 2019
|In Wins
|Other Matches
|2
|Matches
|3
|23
|Raid points
|16
|11.5
|Avg. Raid Points
|5.3
|61
|Raid SR
|40
|16%
|Avg. Failed Raids
|30%
|2
|Super 10s
|0
Rahul Chaudhari has been performing well during the Do-or-Die raids whereas Ajay Thakur has not been as productive. But in super tackle raid situations, both the Tamil Thalaivas raiders have struggled and not converted their chances. Rahul Chaudhari in his PKL career has the second most raid points in super tackle situations and has a raid strike rate of 73. In super tackle situations, Ajay Thakur has scored 111 raid points at a raid strike rate of 56.
|Tamil Thalaivas Raider in Super Tackle situation – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Rahul Chaudhari
|23
|11
|48
|Ajay Thakur
|13
|3
|23
Head to head, both the teams have won one match each out of two matches.
|Match No.
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 34
|36
|25
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Macth 94
|34
|35
|Tamil Thalaivas won the match by 1 point
Date and Day: August 10, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaiavs will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Fortunegiants vs Thalaivas will be available on Hotstar in various languages.