Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Gujarat to take on Chennai in today's match
In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan lock horns with Dabang Delhi. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 19, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi live streaming
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they have won 8 of the 14 matches, while Dabang Delhi have won 5. However, Dabang Delhi have had a great start to their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign as they have won four matches, losing only one, while Puneri Paltan have won only two matches so far. The Pune vs Delhi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay Tuned for Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More