Pro Kabaddi 2019, Titans vs Bulls preview: Battle of two raider-heavy teams

In Match 31 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the Telugu Titans will look to score a comeback to their winning ways, when they take on defending champions, the Bengaluru Bulls, at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Thursday. Telugu Titans have gone for aggressive tackles (23 tackles per match) and the poor form of their lead defenders Vishal and Abozar has made it worse for them in the initial three matches. However, in the last two matches (15 tackles per match), the Titans seemed to have learnt from their mistakes and have waited for the right opportunities to tackle their opponents. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls would be riding high on Pawan Sehrawat's form, who scored crucial raid points for his team as others failed to make any mark.
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Pawan Sehrawat can single-handedly turn a game
Bengaluru Bulls have scored a total of 80 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Sehrawat has scored 57 raid points out of those 80 (71% of the Bulls raid points). Sehrawat is the highest raid point scorer for the season so far and in the last match, he scored the third most raid points in a match by a player (29 raid points).
|Most Raid points in a Match (By a Player)
|Raider
|Opponent
|Season
|Raid Points
|Pardeep Narwal
|Haryana Steelers
|ELE 2, PKL 5
|34
|Rohit Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|M#51, PKL 5
|30
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengal Warriors
|M#24, PKL 7
|29
|Pawan Sehrawat Phase-wise – Since PKL 6
|Time
|Raid Points
|Super Raids
|Raid SR
|1-10
|74
|2
|67
|11-20
|62
|3
|67
|21-30
|72
|4
|65
|31-40
|120
|4
|84
Head to head, the Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they have won nine of the 15 matches they have played against the Telugu Titans, while the latter have won only three.
Head to head in last 5 meetings
|Match No.
|Telugu Titans
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 117
|28
|44
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 16 points
|PKL 6, Match 109
|24
|37
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 13 points
|PKL 6, Match 86
|26
|34
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 8 points
|PKL 5, Match 80
|26
|26
|Match Tied
|PKL 5, Match 19
|21
|21
|Match Tied
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
Date and Day: August 8, 2019, Thursday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Hyderabad vs Bengaluru will be available on Hotstar in various languages.