Pro Kabaddi 2019, Titans vs Bulls preview: Battle of two raider-heavy teams

In Match 31 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the will look to score a comeback to their winning ways, when they take on defending champions, the Bengaluru Bulls, at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Thursday. have gone for aggressive tackles (23 tackles per match) and the poor form of their lead defenders Vishal and Abozar has made it worse for them in the initial three matches. However, in the last two matches (15 tackles per match), the Titans seemed to have learnt from their mistakes and have waited for the right opportunities to tackle their opponents. On the other hand, would be riding high on Pawan Sehrawat's form, who scored crucial raid points for his team as others failed to make any mark.

Pawan Sehrawat can single-handedly turn a game



have scored a total of 80 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Sehrawat has scored 57 raid points out of those 80 (71% of the Bulls raid points). Sehrawat is the highest raid point scorer for the season so far and in the last match, he scored the third most raid points in a match by a player (29 raid points).

Most Raid points in a Match (By a Player) Raider Opponent Season Raid Points Pardeep Narwal Haryana Steelers ELE 2, PKL 5 34 Rohit Kumar UP Yoddha M#51, PKL 5 30 Pawan Sehrawat Bengal Warriors M#24, PKL 7 29

Sehrawat has been a raid scoring machine from the start of the last season. He has scored the most number of multi-point raids since PKL 6 and has continued that trend in PKL 7. He has been most effective during the second half of the match. Since PKL 6, he has scored the most raid points in the final 10 minutes of the match and has his best Raid SR during this phase.

Pawan Sehrawat Phase-wise – Since PKL 6 Time Raid Points Super Raids Raid SR 1-10 74 2 67 11-20 62 3 67 21-30 72 4 65 31-40 120 4 84

vs head to head

Head to head, the Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they have won nine of the 15 matches they have played against the Telugu Titans, while the latter have won only three.

Head to head in last 5 meetings





Match No. Telugu Titans Bengaluru Bulls Result PKL 6, Match 117 28 44 Bengaluru Bulls won by 16 points PKL 6, Match 109 24 37 Bengaluru Bulls won by 13 points PKL 6, Match 86 26 34 Bengaluru Bulls won by 8 points PKL 5, Match 80 26 26 Match Tied PKL 5, Match 19 21 21 Match Tied

Date and Day: August 8, 2019, Thursday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Hyderabad vs Bengaluru will be available on Hotstar in various languages.