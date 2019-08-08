JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Titans to take on Bulls in today's match

The Telugu Titans Vs Bengaluru Bulls match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Check Pro kabaddi live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Desai brothers, PKL 2019
The Desai brothers Suraj and Siddharth seen performing their best against Dabang Delhi
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the Telugu Titans will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Telugu Titans are the only team in PKL 2019 yet to win a match. One of the biggest problems is the raiding unit (Siddharth and Suraj Desai), which has been unable to fire in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Siddharth Desai's performance has not been up to his standards of PKL 6. Siddharth Desai is yet to score a Super 10 in PKL 7. On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls, arguably the best raiding unit, courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat’s brilliance this season, have been one of the worst units in the defence.  
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 17, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live streaming
 
The Titans Vs Bulls match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar. 

