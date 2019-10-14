Pro Kabaddi 2019: Raider Pawan Sehrawat to feature in today's match

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs will start from today, with taking on in Eliminator 1 at Eka Arena TranStadia, Ahmedabad. Later, Eliminator 2 will be played between and at the same venue.

Pawan Sehrawat, continuing his good form from last season, has been the top raider this season. Having already scored 308 points in 22 matches and sitting at the top of raiders’ leaderboard, Pawan Sehrawat will feature in today’s match. He is sure to end the season at the top, as Pardeep Narwal, top raider in PKL history across seasons and second only to Sehrawat in this season with 302 points in 22 matches, is not going to participate in the playoffs. Naveen Kumar, who represented Dabang Delhi this season, is placed third on the raiders’ standing, with 268 points in 21 matches.



Here are top five raiders of PKL 2019:





Rank Name Team Matches played Raid points 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 22 308 2 Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 22 302 3 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 21 268 4 Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans 22 217 5 maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 20 205

Eliminator 1: vs Bengaluru Bulls

7:30 pm ISTAmong teams that are contesting in the playoffs, have trailed the most number of times during the half-time (7) but managed to stage comebacks and win thrice this season.

Teams trailing by 3+ pts at half-time and winning the match - PKL 7 Team Lag Matches Won Comeback Win% Bengaluru Bulls 7 3 43% Dabang Delhi 5 2 40% Bengal Warriors 3 1 33%

Pawan Sehrawat has been one of the best finishers in the game. He, with Pardeep Narwal, has the joint-best raid strike rate in the final 10 minutes of the match. Pawan and Pardeep are the only two raiders to score a century of raid points in the final 10 minutes.

Best Raid SR in 31-40 Min. – PKL 7 Most Raid Pts. in 31-40 Min. – PKL 7 Raider Raid SR Raider Raid Pts. Pardeep Narwal 78 Pawan Sehrawat 103 Pawan Sehrawat 77 Pardeep Narwal 102 Siddharth Desai 68 Naveen Kumar 74

Eliminator 2: vs U Mumba

8:30 pm ISTAbhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal (U Mumba)Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal (U Mumba)Fazel Atrachali is having one of the best PKL seasons of his career. Fazel has scored 78 tackle points till now this season and it is the best by any defender. Along with Fazel, Sandeep Narwal also has been a standout defender. He has given a potent corner combination.

Top Corner Combinations – PKL 7 Most Tackle Points – PKL 7 Highest Tackle Pt. Avg. – PKL 7 Corner Combo Tackle Pts. Corner Combo Avg. Tackle Pts. Sumit - Nitesh Kumar 142 Sumit - Nitesh Kumar 6.5 Fazel Atrachali - Sandeep Narwal 129 Fazel Atrachali - Sandeep Narwal 5.9 Baldev Singh - Rinku Narwal 120 Baldev Singh - Rinku Narwal 5.5

Fazel has the most tackle points from block this season with Sandeep having the 3rd best tackle points in this skill.