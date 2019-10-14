Pro Kabaddi 2019: Raider Pawan Sehrawat to feature in today's match

-
-
The Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs will start from today, with UP Yoddha taking on Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 1 at Eka Arena TranStadia, Ahmedabad. Later, Eliminator 2 will be played between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba at the same venue.
Pawan Sehrawat, continuing his good form from last season, has been the top raider this season. Having already scored 308 points in 22 matches and sitting at the top of PKL 2019 raiders’ leaderboard, Pawan Sehrawat will feature in today’s match. He is sure to end the season at the top, as Pardeep Narwal, top raider in PKL history across seasons and second only to Sehrawat in this season with 302 points in 22 matches, is not going to participate in the playoffs. Naveen Kumar, who represented Dabang Delhi this season, is placed third on the raiders’ standing, with 268 points in 21 matches.
Here are top five raiders of PKL 2019:
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches played
|Raid points
|1
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|308
|2
|Pardeep Narwal
|Patna Pirates
|22
|302
|3
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|21
|268
|4
|Siddharth Desai
|Telugu Titans
|22
|217
|5
|maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|20
|205
Eliminator 1: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match timings: 7:30 pm IST
Ability to make comebacks, courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat’s brilliance
Among teams that are contesting in the playoffs, Bengaluru Bulls have trailed the most number of times during the half-time (7) but managed to stage comebacks and win thrice this season.
|Teams trailing by 3+ pts at half-time and winning the match - PKL 7
|Team
|Lag Matches
|Won
|Comeback Win%
|Bengaluru Bulls
|7
|3
|43%
|Dabang Delhi
|5
|2
|40%
|Bengal Warriors
|3
|1
|33%
Pawan Sehrawat has been one of the best finishers in the game. He, with Pardeep Narwal, has the joint-best raid strike rate in the final 10 minutes of the match. Pawan and Pardeep are the only two raiders to score a century of raid points in the final 10 minutes.
|Best Raid SR in 31-40 Min. – PKL 7
|Most Raid Pts. in 31-40 Min. – PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid SR
|Raider
|Raid Pts.
|Pardeep Narwal
|78
|Pawan Sehrawat
|103
|Pawan Sehrawat
|77
|Pardeep Narwal
|102
|Siddharth Desai
|68
|Naveen Kumar
|74
Match timings: 8:30 pm IST
Key raiders: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal (U Mumba)
Key defenders: Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal (U Mumba)
Dynamic duo of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal
Fazel Atrachali is having one of the best PKL seasons of his career. Fazel has scored 78 tackle points till now this season and it is the best by any defender. Along with Fazel, Sandeep Narwal also has been a standout defender. He has given U Mumba a potent corner combination.
|Top Corner Combinations – PKL 7
|Most Tackle Points – PKL 7
|Highest Tackle Pt. Avg. – PKL 7
|Corner Combo
|Tackle Pts.
|Corner Combo
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Sumit - Nitesh Kumar
|142
|Sumit - Nitesh Kumar
|6.5
|Fazel Atrachali - Sandeep Narwal
|129
|Fazel Atrachali - Sandeep Narwal
|5.9
|Baldev Singh - Rinku Narwal
|120
|Baldev Singh - Rinku Narwal
|5.5
|Most Tackle Points From Blocks - PKL 7
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Fazel Atrachali
|26
|Surjeet Singh
|25
|Neeraj Kumar
|25
|Sandeep Narwal
|24