Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 22 preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams

In Match 22 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba, in their last home-leg match, will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sardar Vallabbhai Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. U Mumba have had an average start to their PKL 2019 campaign with two wins and three losses. On the other hand, Fortunegiants have won all their three matches in Pro Kabaddi 2019. In their previous match on Day 20, GB More put an all-round show scoring 9 points (including defence and raiding).
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Battle of two defender-heavy teams
All the attention will be on the two defences when Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in what will be U Mumba’s final home game of PKL 2019. However, while one defence has been performing consistently and is the best in the league, the other has not played well after a strong start. Despite having two of the top 5 defenders overall in Pro Kabaddi history, Sandeep Narwal (264 tackle points) and Fazel Atrachali (248 tackle points), the U Mumba defence has not been able to meet expectations. Meanwhile, Gujarat, led by their elite cover combination of Sunil-Parvesh, and with a complete team effort have held every opposition team to under 30 total points so far.
|Defensive Performance - Pro Kabaddi 2019
|Team
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|Failed Tackle %
|U Mumba
|8.4
|41
|63%
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|13.7
|63
|37%
Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while U Mumba have won just one.
|Match No.
|U Mumba
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 92
|36
|26
|U Mumba won by 10 points
|PKL 6, Match 75
|35
|39
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points
|PKL 6, Match 57
|36
|38
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 2 points
|PKL 5, Match 52
|23
|45
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 22 points
|PKL 5, Match 79
|28
|39
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 23
|21
|39
|Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 18 points
|U Mumba
|Vs
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Sandeep Narwal
|Right Corner
|Ankit
|Arjun Deshwal
|Right In
|More GB
|Surinder Singh
|Right Cover
|Sunil Kumar ©
|Rohit Baliyan
|Center
|Sachin Tanwar
|Young Chang Ko
|Left Cover
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Abhishek Singh
|Left In
|Rohit Gulia
|Fazel Atrachali ©
|Left Corner
|Sumit