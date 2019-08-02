Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 22 preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams

In Match 22 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba, in their last home-leg match, will take on at the Sardar Vallabbhai Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. have had an average start to their campaign with two wins and three losses. On the other hand, Fortunegiants have won all their three matches in Pro Kabaddi 2019. In their previous match on Day 20, GB More put an all-round show scoring 9 points (including defence and raiding).

Battle of two defender-heavy teams



All the attention will be on the two defences when Fazel Atrachali’s take on in what will be U Mumba’s final home game of However, while one defence has been performing consistently and is the best in the league, the other has not played well after a strong start. Despite having two of the top 5 defenders overall in Pro Kabaddi history, Sandeep Narwal (264 tackle points) and Fazel Atrachali (248 tackle points), the defence has not been able to meet expectations. Meanwhile, Gujarat, led by their elite cover combination of Sunil-Parvesh, and with a complete team effort have held every opposition team to under 30 total points so far.

Defensive Performance - Pro Kabaddi 2019 Team Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR Failed Tackle % U Mumba 8.4 41 63% Gujarat Fortunegiants 13.7 63 37%

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while U Mumba have won just one.

Match No. U Mumba Gujarat Fortunegiants Result PKL 6, Match 92 36 26 U Mumba won by 10 points PKL 6, Match 75 35 39 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 4 points PKL 6, Match 57 36 38 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 2 points PKL 5, Match 52 23 45 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 22 points PKL 5, Match 79 28 39 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 11 points PKL 5, Match 23 21 39 Gujarat Fortunegiants won by 18 points