PKL 2019, Match 40 preview: Yodhha, Steelers look to continue winning run

In the 40th match of League, pumped up will take on confident at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The two teams will be entering the match with a win in their previous one. UP had a close match against Bengaluru Bulls and won the match by just 2 points. are in brilliant form and will be looking to notch up a hat-trick of wins.

Yoddhas ended a three-match defeat draught with a win against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday. Their win has placed them in a good position on the points table and another win against the Steelers can take them higher. Raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat combined to score 14 raid points against Bulls, but it was the defence and their 15 tackle points that were the key to their victory.

Steelers were handed three back-to-back defeats. Situatio was looking grim for them but then they notched up two successive wins and found the track to progress. A hat-trick here will go a long way in making their case to move up on the points table.

vs Haryana Steelers

Date and Day: August 14, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The vs will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Yoddha vs Steelers will be available on Hotstar in various languages.