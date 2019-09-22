Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors eye playoff qualification in today's match

In Match 103 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will eye a playoff qualification, when they take on at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday. A win for will confirm the places of two teams in this year’s playoffs – and On the other hand, a Bengal win will take them to 68 points and will leave Jaipur at 46 or take them to 47 points (lose by 7 points or less). With just 4 games remaining, the max Jaipur can score then is 67.

Jaipur’s Struggling Raiders Take On Bengal’s Well-Oiled Raiding Unit



It will be clash of two raiding units at opposite ends of the spectrum when take on Bengal Warriors in their 2nd home game. Bengal Warriors have one of the best raiding units in the league, averaging 20.5 raid points per match. They are one of only three teams to average over 20 raid points per match. They also have the 2nd best raid strike rate among all teams, jointly with Bengaluru Bulls.

Highest Raid Point Average – PKL 7 Highest Raid SR – PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Points Team Raid SR Bengaluru Bulls 20.6 Dabang Delhi 50 Dabang Delhi 20.6 Bengaluru Bulls 49 Bengal Warriors 20.5 Bengal Warriors 49

meanwhile have the lowest raid point average as well as the lowest raid SR among all teams.

Lowest Raid Point Average – PKL 7 Lowest Raid SR – PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Points Team Raid SR Jaipur Pink Panthers 15.2 Jaipur Pink Panthers 36 Gujarat Fortunegiants 15.3 Gujarat Fortunegiants 37 U.P. Yoddha 15.8 U.P. Yoddha 37

Since the first game of the home leg (last 5 matches), Maninder has been in a terrific run of form scoring 61 raid points. He is averaging 12 raid points per match and has scored a Super 10 in three of the last four matches. He has a phenomenal raid strike rate of 73 in this period and has done the bulk of the scoring for the team with 53 per cent of the total raid points in last five matches.

Maninder Singh – Last 5 Matches Raid Pts. Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Raid Failure % % of Team’s Raid Pts. 61 12.2 73 18% 53%

Deepak Hooda (JAI) 19 – 2 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [4-0 since PKL 6]

Deepak Hooda (JAI) 2 – 1 Baldev Singh (KOL) [all in PKL 7]

Deepak Hooda (JAI) 2 – 1 Rinku Narwal (KOL) [1-1 in PKL 7]

Deepak Narwal (JAI) 2 – 6 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [0-1 since PKL 6]

Deepak Narwal (JAI) 1 – 3 Baldev Singh (KOL) [all since PKL 6]

Nitin Rawal (JAI) 3 – 0 Jeeva Kumar (KOL)

Nilesh Salunke (JAI) 3 – 3 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [0-1 since PKL 6]

Ajinkya Pawar (JAI) 3 – 1 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [all since PKL 6]

Maninder Singh (KOL) 6 – 6 Amit Hooda (JAI) [2-5 since PKL 6]

Maninder Singh (KOL) 3 – 0 Nitin Rawal (JAI)

Maninder Singh (KOL) 4 – 0 Deepak Hooda [2-0 since PKL 6]

Maninder Singh (KOL) 3 – 4 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [3-2 in PKL 7]

K Prapanjan (KOL) 3 – 4 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [0-2 in PKL 7]

K Prapanjan (KOL) 6 – 0 Vishal (JAI) [3-0 in PKL 7]

K Prapanjan (KOL) 2 – 1 Amit Hooda (JAI) [all in PKL 7]

(All figures overall PKL)