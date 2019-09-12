Pro Kabaddi: Can PKL 2019's top defensive unit stop Pardeep Narwal today?

-
-
In Match 87 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Pardeep Narwal will be playing his 100th match today, however, the prime concern for Patna Pirates' coach would be if support raiders can revive him quickly. No other raider, barring Pardeep, has been able to make any impression as the three-time champions are placed at the bottom of PKL 2019 points table.
Pardeep in prime form, but can his team revive him quickly enough?
In the last 6 matches, Pardeep Narwal averaged close to 15 raid points per game and in the previous match against Tamil Thalaivas he had his best performance of the season scoring 26 raid points. He has 5 Super 10s in the last 6 games and even in the one game where he didn’t, he finished with 9 raid points.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Pardeep Narwal – Last six Matches (Most recent first)
|Opponent
|Raid Points
|Failed Raids
|Time Off-Court
|Vs Tamil Thalaivas
|26
|2
|07:12
|Vs UP Yoddha
|14
|5
|16:15
|Vs Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|7
|20:49
|Vs Dabang Delhi
|18
|4
|09:43
|Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
|9
|5
|14:39
|Vs Bengal Warriors
|12
|4
|16:10
|Patna Pirates Raiders - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Mts
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Pardeep Narwal
|14
|274
|158
|11.3
|58
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|14
|103
|28
|2.0
|27
|Jang Kun Lee
|8
|56
|17
|2.1
|30
|Monu
|14
|54
|9
|0.9
|17
Jaipur without the presence of Amit Hooda haven’t had much problems in their defence. In fact, they average better in terms of tackle points without him. However, they concede three raid points extra on an average without Amit Hooda this season. They will be facing Patna, who have one of the best raiders in Pardeep Narwal.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers Defence - PKL 2019
|With Amit Hooda
|Vs.
|Without Amit Hooda
|10.6
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|12.3
|48
|Tackle SR
|52
|15.6
|Avg. Raid Pts Conc.
|18.8
|Amit Hooda vs Patna - PKL 2019
|Tackles
|5
|Tackle Pts
|5
|Tackle SR
|100
|Jaipur - Most Tackle Pts in a match - PKL 2019
|Opposition
|Tackle Pts
|vs Patna, Match 23
|17
|vs Haryana, Match 18
|14
|vs Hyderabad, Match 57
|14
Jaipur defence one of the Best in PKL 2019
Jaipur’s defensive unit is one of the best this season. The team averages 11.1 tackle points per match and it is the second best this season. The team also has a tackle strike rate of 49, which is joint second best in the league.
|Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019
|Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019
|Team
|Avg. Tackle Points
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Puneri Paltan
|11.2
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|50
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11.1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|49
|UP Yoddha
|10.6
|U Mumba
|48
|Most Super Tackles – PKL 7
|Best Super tackle Success % - PKL 7
|Team
|Super Tackle
|Team
|Super tackle success %
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|Bengaluru Bulls
|42%
|Patna Pirates
|20
|Telugu Titans
|36%
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|35%