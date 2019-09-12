Pro Kabaddi: Can PKL 2019's top defensive unit stop Pardeep Narwal today?

In Match 87 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will lock horns with at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Pardeep Narwal will be playing his 100th match today, however, the prime concern for Patna Pirates' coach would be if support raiders can revive him quickly. No other raider, barring Pardeep, has been able to make any impression as the three-time champions are placed at the bottom of points table.

In the last 6 matches, Pardeep Narwal averaged close to 15 raid points per game and in the previous match against Tamil Thalaivas he had his best performance of the season scoring 26 raid points. He has 5 Super 10s in the last 6 games and even in the one game where he didn’t, he finished with 9 raid points.

Pardeep Narwal – Last six Matches (Most recent first) Opponent Raid Points Failed Raids Time Off-Court Vs Tamil Thalaivas 26 2 07:12 Vs UP Yoddha 14 5 16:15 Vs Bengaluru Bulls 14 7 20:49 Vs Dabang Delhi 18 4 09:43 Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants 9 5 14:39 Vs Bengal Warriors 12 4 16:10

Despite Pardeep’s brilliant performance Patna won just one of the previous 6 matches, their last match against a hapless Tamil Thalaivas team. Even in that match, when Pardeep was tackled twice, the team took more than 7 minutes to revive him. The second best raider in the team is averaging a measly 2.0 raid points per game and none of the other raiders, who made at least 50 raids, has a raid strike rate above 30.

Raiders - PKL 2019 Raider Mts Raids Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Pardeep Narwal 14 274 158 11.3 58 Mohammad Esmaeil 14 103 28 2.0 27 Jang Kun Lee 8 56 17 2.1 30 Monu 14 54 9 0.9 17

Jaipur without the presence of Amit Hooda haven’t had much problems in their defence. In fact, they average better in terms of tackle points without him. However, they concede three raid points extra on an average without Amit Hooda this season. They will be facing Patna, who have one of the best raiders in Pardeep Narwal.

Defence - PKL 2019 With Amit Hooda Vs. Without Amit Hooda 10.6 Avg. Tackle Pts 12.3 48 Tackle SR 52 15.6 Avg. Raid Pts Conc. 18.8

When these two teams met earlier this season, Jaipur’s defence was spot on with their tackles registering 17 tackle points, their highest in PKL 7. Both Sandeep Dhull (8 tackle pts) and Amit Hooda (5) scored HIGH 5s in the match.

Amit Hooda vs Patna - PKL 2019 Tackles 5 Tackle Pts 5 Tackle SR 100

Jaipur - Most Tackle Pts in a match - PKL 2019 Opposition Tackle Pts vs Patna, Match 23 17 vs Haryana, Match 18 14 vs Hyderabad, Match 57 14

Jaipur’s defensive unit is one of the best this season. The team averages 11.1 tackle points per match and it is the second best this season. The team also has a tackle strike rate of 49, which is joint second best in the league.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019 Team Avg. Tackle Points Team Tackle SR Puneri Paltan 11.2 Gujarat Fortunegiants 50 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.1 Jaipur Pink Panthers 49 UP Yoddha 10.6 U Mumba 48

Jaipur’s defensive unit is a team to be reckoned with in Super Tackles. Jaipur has made 19 Super Tackles this season, the third highest by any team. Four players in the team have made three or more super tackles this season.