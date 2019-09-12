JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Day 47 highlights: Bengal Warriors edge out U Mumba in a thriller
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi: Can PKL 2019's top defensive unit stop Pardeep Narwal today?

In pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur's defence has emerged as one of the best defensive units. The team averages 11.1 tackle points per match and is the 2nd best

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
File Photo: Pardeep Narwal in action against Tamil Thalaivas

In Match 87 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Pardeep Narwal will be playing his 100th match today, however, the prime concern for Patna Pirates' coach would be if support raiders can revive him quickly. No other raider, barring Pardeep, has been able to make any impression as the three-time champions are placed at the bottom of PKL 2019 points table.


Pardeep in prime form, but can his team revive him quickly enough?

In the last 6 matches, Pardeep Narwal averaged close to 15 raid points per game and in the previous match against Tamil Thalaivas he had his best performance of the season scoring 26 raid points. He has 5 Super 10s in the last 6 games and even in the one game where he didn’t, he finished with 9 raid points.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Pardeep Narwal – Last six Matches (Most recent first)
Opponent Raid Points Failed Raids Time Off-Court
Vs Tamil Thalaivas 26 2 07:12
Vs UP Yoddha 14 5 16:15
Vs Bengaluru Bulls 14 7 20:49
Vs Dabang Delhi 18 4 09:43
Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants 9 5 14:39
Vs Bengal Warriors 12 4 16:10
Despite Pardeep’s brilliant performance Patna won just one of the previous 6 matches, their last match against a hapless Tamil Thalaivas team. Even in that match, when Pardeep was tackled twice, the team took more than 7 minutes to revive him. The second best raider in the team is averaging a measly 2.0 raid points per game and none of the other raiders, who made at least 50 raids, has a raid strike rate above 30.

Patna Pirates Raiders - PKL 2019
Raider Mts Raids Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR
Pardeep Narwal 14 274 158 11.3 58
Mohammad Esmaeil 14 103 28 2.0 27
Jang Kun Lee 8 56 17 2.1 30
Monu 14 54 9 0.9 17
Will Jaipur miss Amit Hooda’s services against Patna Pirates?

Jaipur without the presence of Amit Hooda haven’t had much problems in their defence. In fact, they average better in terms of tackle points without him. However, they concede three raid points extra on an average without Amit Hooda this season. They will be facing Patna, who have one of the best raiders in Pardeep Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Defence - PKL 2019
With Amit Hooda Vs. Without Amit Hooda
10.6 Avg. Tackle Pts 12.3
48 Tackle SR 52
15.6 Avg. Raid Pts Conc. 18.8
When these two teams met earlier this season, Jaipur’s defence was spot on with their tackles registering 17 tackle points, their highest in PKL 7. Both Sandeep Dhull (8 tackle pts) and Amit Hooda (5) scored HIGH 5s in the match.

Amit Hooda vs Patna - PKL 2019
Tackles 5
Tackle Pts 5
Tackle SR 100
Jaipur - Most Tackle Pts in a match - PKL 2019
Opposition Tackle Pts
vs Patna, Match 23 17
vs Haryana, Match 18 14
vs Hyderabad, Match 57 14

Jaipur defence one of the Best in PKL 2019

Jaipur’s defensive unit is one of the best this season. The team averages 11.1 tackle points per match and it is the second best this season. The team also has a tackle strike rate of 49, which is joint second best in the league.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019
Team Avg. Tackle Points Team Tackle SR
Puneri Paltan 11.2 Gujarat Fortunegiants 50
Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.1 Jaipur Pink Panthers 49
UP Yoddha 10.6 U Mumba 48
Jaipur’s defensive unit is a team to be reckoned with in Super Tackles. Jaipur has made 19 Super Tackles this season, the third highest by any team. Four players in the team have made three or more super tackles this season.

Most Super Tackles – PKL 7 Best Super tackle Success % - PKL 7
Team Super Tackle Team Super tackle success %
Bengaluru Bulls 22 Bengaluru Bulls 42%
Patna Pirates 20 Telugu Titans 36%
Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 Jaipur Pink Panthers 35%


First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY