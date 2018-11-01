PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors LIVE: Pardeep needs to perform

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Patna Pirates will play their last home leg when they meet Bengal Warriors at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Pardeep Narwal led team had a very disappointing home leg as they lost four matches in a row. However, they can take confidence from head to head record against Bengal Warriors. Patna Pirates have a 7-2 edge in the head-to-head over Bengal Warriors with 3 matches ending in a tie. In 12 games, just once the score difference has been of more than 7 points. Last season these teams played 4 times all of which were close. Two of these ended in a tie with Bengal Warriors winning one and Patna Pirates one.



Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here



Pardeep Narwal disappointing performance in last 2 matches



Pardeep Narwal has scored 95 raid points so far this season and is the third leading raid point scorer of PKL 6. He is averaging 10.5 raid points a game. However, in his last two matches he has not scored more than 5 raid points. Against Telugu Titans he was restricted to just 4 raid points from his 9 raids. He also missed the last 15 minutes after being taken off because of an injury to his left hand. Time off court in this match was 10 minutes and 50 seconds out of the 25 minutes played. While in the match against against Bengaluru Bulls he had just 3 raid points from 12 raids and was kept very quiet.



