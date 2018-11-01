JUST IN
PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors LIVE: Pardeep needs to perform

Patna Pirates have a 7-2 edge in the head-to-head over Bengal Warriors with 3 matches ending in a tie. Catch Pro Kabaddi league (PKL 2018) season six LIVE updates here

PKL 2018 today match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Patna Pirates will play their last home leg when they meet Bengal Warriors at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Pardeep Narwal led team had a very disappointing home leg as they lost four matches in a row. However, they can take confidence from head to head record against Bengal Warriors. Patna Pirates have a 7-2 edge in the head-to-head over Bengal Warriors with 3 matches ending in a tie. In 12 games, just once the score difference has been of more than 7 points. Last season these teams played 4 times all of which were close. Two of these ended in a tie with Bengal Warriors winning one and Patna Pirates one.
 
Pardeep Narwal disappointing performance in last 2 matches
 
Pardeep Narwal has scored 95 raid points so far this season and is the third leading raid point scorer of PKL 6. He is averaging 10.5 raid points a game. However, in his last two matches he has not scored more than 5 raid points. Against Telugu Titans he was restricted to just 4 raid points from his 9 raids. He also missed the last 15 minutes after being taken off because of an injury to his left hand. Time off court in this match was 10 minutes and 50 seconds out of the 25 minutes played. While in the match against against Bengaluru Bulls he had just 3 raid points from 12 raids and was kept very quiet.
 

PKL 2018, Day 22: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pardeep Narwal performance in numbers • Pardeep has not scored even 5 raid points in the last two matches. The last time this happened was back in PKL 4 (versus Bengaluru and U Mumba). • The main reason being increase in his raid failure rate this season, which has gone up by 5% from previous season (PKL 5 – 19% and PKL 6 – 24%) o He has 5 failed raids in each of his last 3 games.  • The leading raid point scorer in Pro Kabaddi has also been below his usual best in Super Tackle situations this season. There has been a sharp decline in his strike rate in these situations from 75% in PKL Career to only 51% in PKL 6.  o He has 9 failed raids in Super Tackle situation this season, which is the most by any player in PKL 6  

PKL 2018, Day 22: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Player Battle: PARDEEP NARWAL vs SURJEET SINGH   • Pardeep Narwal has scored 95 raid points so far this season and is the third leading raid point scorer of PKL 6. He is averaging 10.5 raid points a game. • However, in his last two matches he has not scored more than 5 raid points o Against Telugu Titans he was restricted to just 4 raid points from his 9 raids. He also missed the last 15 minutes after being taken off because of an injury to his left hand. Time off court in this match was 10 minutes and 50 seconds out of the 25 minutes played.  o Against Bengaluru Bulls he had just 3 raid points from 12 raids and was kept very quiet. The hand injury seemed to be affecting his raiding. Off court for 11 minutes and 54 seconds in this match.  Pardeep Narwal - PKL 6 Mts 9 Raid Pts. 95 Super 10s 6 Avg. Raid Pts. 10.5 Raid SR 56  

PKL 2018, Day 22: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Overall: Matches – 12 | Patna Pirates – 7 | Bengal Warriors – 2 | Tie - 3  • Patna Pirates have a 7-2 edge in the head-to-head over Bengal Warriors with 3 matches ending in a tie.  o In 12 games, just once the score difference has been of more than 7 points.    • Last season these teams played 4 times all of which were close. Two of these ended in a tie with Bengal Warriors winning one and Patna Pirates one.  • The fourth meeting was in Qualifier 2 in the Playoffs which Patna won by 3 points.  • Patna Pirates PKL 6: 3 wins, 6 losses. Lost last match against Bengaluru Bulls by 2 points. Patna has now lost 4 matches in a row.  • Bengal Warriors PKL 6: 3 wins, 1 loss, 1 tie. Won their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers by 11 points.  

PKL 2018, Day 22: Today match schedule Only one match: Patna Pirates to play their last home match as they lock horns with Bengal Warriors
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 17:29 IST

