PKL 2018 LIVE: Sandeep Narwal looks to bounce back after U Mumba challenge

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will be in action again on Monday after their brilliant performance on day 2. In the first match of the day, Puneri Paltan will take on Haryana Steelers while the second match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha. After a disappointing PKL 5, Tamil Thalaivas started their PKL 2018 campaign on a high as they comprehensively defeated Patna Pirates. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan hold U Mumba to a thrilling tie in Day 1 of PKL 6.
Haryana Steelers will start their campaign today with Monu Goyat in their side. Goyat became the first Indian player to get Rs 15 million in VIVO PKL 2018 auctions. Meanwhile, Haryana Steeler’s captain Surender Nada will look to keep the team's defence intact. The second match of the day is Experience vs Youth as Tamil Thalaivas have 3 defenders in their probable line-up, with more than 75 tackle points in PKL, while UP has just one defender with over 50 tackle points. Nitin Mavi of UP Yoddha will be making his PKL debut this season.
