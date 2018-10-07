JUST IN
PKL 2018 LIVE: Patna Pirates look for win in opener against Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas will look to turn their fortune after losing all home leg in PKL 5 on the other hand Patna Pirates eye winning start in PKL 2018. Check pro kabaddi league Live updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, PKL season 6 Trophy
Team captains pose for photos after unveiling the Pro Kabaddi season 6 trophy during a press conference in Chennai. Photo: PTI

In today’s match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi league (PKL 2018) season six, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will take on defending champions Patna Pirates led by superstar raider Pradeep Narwal in the season 6 opener, while the second match will be a Maharashtrian derby played between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Thalaivas will look to turn their fortune after losing all home leg matches in PKL 5. On the other hand, Patna Pirates eye winning start in PKL 2018. Meanwhile, in the second match of the day for the first time U Mumba will come out without captain cool Anup Kumar and it will be a battle between PKL’s top corner combinations.

For Puneri Paltan, Sandeep Narwal and Girish Ernak will look to repeat their success from PKL 5 where they combined to lead Pune to league’s best defense with an average of 11.3 tackle points per game. On the other hand, Fazel and D. Cheralathan are back together after a season and will look to repeat their form from Season 4 where they played an integral role in leading Patna to the title. Patna’s defence was the best defence of the season with an average of 10.7 tackle points per match. When Fazel and Cheralathan were together in PKL 4, Fazel ended up being the top tackle point scorer of the season with 52 tackle pts and received top defender of the tournament award.

First Published: Sun, October 07 2018. 18:00 IST

