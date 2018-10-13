PKL 2018: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha LIVE: Rahul Chaudhari in action today

Day 7, Match 1: key stats ahead of Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha encounter • Rahul Chaudhari (HYD) needs 25 raid points to cross 700 raid points in PKL (first player to do so). • Prasanth Kumar Rai (UP) needs 18 raid points to complete 200 raid points in PKL. • Rohit Kumar Choudary (UP) needs 9 raid points to complete 100 raid points in PKL. Day 7, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Head to Head in PKL 5 Match No. Telugu Titans UP Yoddha Result 8 18 31 UPY won by 13 points 24 32 39 UPY won by 7 points 44 23 25 UPY won by 2 points Day 7, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches – 3 | UP Yoddha – 3 | Telugu Titans – 0 • UP Yoddha have won all 3 of their encounters in PKL 5 against Telugu Titans. One of only two sides to do so. • UP Yoddha qualified for Play offs in PKL 5 while Telugu Titans finished 5th in Zone - B. • However, Telugu Titans have reached the play offs in every alternate season (PKL 2 and 4) before. They finished 3rd in PKL 2 and 4th in PKL 4. Day 7 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six Match 1: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha All time top raid point scorer of PKL history, the raid machine Rahul Chaudhari (675 Raid Points) taking on Rishank Devadiga. Rahul has continued his role as a lead raider of the side. However, Rishank has changed his approach and playing more as a leader giving equal chances to fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai. Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Despite Surender Nada being ruled-out of the tournament, Haryana Steelers defence showed a great performance in their first home game last night. Young Kuldeep came in place of Surender Nada and scored a brilliant High 5. He finished the game with 7 tackle points in as many attempts (Tackle SR - 100). Haryana defence scored 14 tackle points in the game, which is the joint best defensive performance by any side in PKL 6. The most expensive player of PKL history, Monu Goyat also started his PKL 6 with 7 raid points against Gujarat. However, he slowed down in the 2nd half of game, where he managed just 1 raid point in 7 raids last night.

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi (PKL 2018) season six, Telugu Titans will play their second match after defeating Tamil Thalaivas in first southern Derby of In the first match Telugu Titans will lock horns with UP Yoddha while the second match will be played between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat. The first match of the day will be a battle between two start raider, Rahul Chaudhari and All-time top raid point scorer in PKL history and the raid machine of Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari have 675 raid points on his name and he has continued to be the lead raider of Telugu Titans. However, UP Yoddha’s Rishank has changed his approach and playing more as a leader giving equal chances to fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai.



In the second match, Haryana Steelers somewhat prove their mettle against Gujarat Fortuegiants in the absence of regular skipper Surender Nada. Despite Surender Nada being ruled-out of the tournament, Haryana Steelers defence showed a great performance in their first home game last night. Young Kuldeep came in place of Surender Nada and scored a brilliant High 5. He finished the game with 7 tackle points in as many attempts with a strike rate of 100. Haryana defence scored 14 tackle points in the game, which is the joint best defensive performance by any side in



Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 Live updates



