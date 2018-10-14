PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 11 | 19 Puneri Paltan at half time

AT HALF TIME: Haryana Steelers trail against Puneri Paltan (11-19) Nitin Tomar raids successfully (11-19) Monu Goyat unsuccessful raid (11-18) An empty raid from GB More (11-17) Vikas Kandola unsuccessful raid (11-17) An empty raid from Rajesh Mondal (11-16)

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha while the second match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat. Haryana Steelers have a lot of things to ponder as they were thrashed by U Mumba on Saturday. In the match against U Mumba, Steelers’ captain Monu Goyat scored only one-point raid point and even get substituted in the 2nd half. Haryana have already lost their first 2 home games and playing their first reverse fixture of the season against Puneri Paltan. Puneri Paltan have defeated Haryana by a margin 12 points in their previous encounter this season, where Haryana have failed to score even 25 points. (Haryana 22-34 Pune). Monu needs to show his class as he has managed just 10 raid pts in first 2 games, while Nitin has led his side from the front scoring 42 raid points in 3 games.



Before that, in the first reverse fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha will clash with each other. The last 3 encounters between the two teams have been high scoring matches where both teams scored 40+ points. So, Kabaddi fans will hope for another neck to neck fight between UP and Patna. In this game, Pardeep has the chance to be level with Rahul Chaudhari in the list of Most Super 10s in PKL. Currently, Pardeep is ranked 2nd with 31 Super 10s, just 1 Super 10 away from Rahul Chaudhari (32 Super 10s).



