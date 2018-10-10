PKL 2018 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers LIVE: Siddhartha in action today

In today’s VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six match, Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will start their PKL 6 campaign. The match of the day will be played between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In PKL 5, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls have only played three matches. Of these, Thalaivas have managed to win just one match and Bulls have won two. While two of the three matches were close encounters decided by five points or less, one was decided in the last minute of the match. Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur, who played for Bengaluru in first two seasons, has struggled against Bengaluru Bulls and has scored just 35 raid points.

Meanwhile, in the first match, U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. This match will be the first time that Jaipur Pink Panthers’ will play against U Mumba, as in last season he was playing for a Mumbai-based team. U Mumba failed to win their first PKL 2018-19 match against Puneri Paltan on an opening day despite a brilliant performance from debutant Siddhartha Desai. Puneri Paltan held their nerves and scored two points in the last minute to end the match in a tie. Stay tuned for PKL 2018-19 Live updates.