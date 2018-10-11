JUST IN
PKL 2018: Will Tamil Thalaivas' defence finally set up vs Bengal Warriors?
PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha LIVE: Pirates to brush up their defense

In the second match, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors. This will be last match of Chennai leg. Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six LIVE updates here

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league (PKL 2018) season six, Bengal Warriors will start their PKL 6 campaign while UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates will play their second match. In the first match of the day, Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha while the second match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas, which will be their last home game, against Bengal Warriors at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Thalaivas need to pull up their socks as their performance graph is on a slide as they won only one game out of 4 played. Thalaivas started their campaign on a high but failed to continue the momentum. In the match against UP Yoddha, they were down to 0-12 at the start of the game but Ajay Thakur’s and Athul MS late surge help them to gain 1 point even though they lost the match. But the way they were thrashed on Wednesday by Bengaluru Bulls showed that defense need to score tackle points if they want to make a mark in PKL 2018-19.

Before that, the first match of the day will be played between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha. Pirates under the captaincy of Pardeep Narwal will to make point after a drubbing from Thalaivas in the first match of PKL 6 thanks to failure in defense department. On the other hand, Rishank Devadiga’s UP Yoddha will to repeat their performance that helps them to beat Thalaivas.

First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 17:30 IST

