Pro Kabaddi League top raider Rahul Chaudhari to feature in today's match

In Match 116 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will eye a playoff spot, when they take on at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. A win or tie for will knock out both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants from the playoff race.

Rahul Chaudhari to play for pride against Fazel Atrachali and Mumba defence



Rahul Chaudhari is second in the all-time list of leading raid point scorers with 942 raid points. But has perhaps been his most disappointing season in PKL and with his team already eliminated will have nothing but personal glory to go for. He will be up against two of the top 5 defenders in PKL – Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal – both of whom are aiming to cross the 300 tackle point mark.

top raiders Raider Raid Points Pardeep Narwal 1101 Rahul Chaudhari 942 Deepak Hooda 856 Ajay Thakur 790 Maninder Singh 718

Top defenders in Pro Kabaddi League Defender Tackle Points Manjeet Chhillar 339 Ravinder Pahal 318 Sandeep Narwal 296 Fazel Atrachali 292 Mohit Chhillar 277

Sandeep and Fazel will be just the 3rd and 4th defenders to reach this milestone. have one of highest raid failure rates this season (26.2%) which is the 3rd highest. U Mumba, on the other hand, have a defence which has been one of the most reliable with just a 57.3 per cent tackle failure rate, joint-2nd best this season with UP Yoddha.

Highest Raid Failure Rate - PKL 7 Lowest Tackle Failure Rate - PKL 7 Team Failed Raid % Team Failed Tackle % Gujarat Fortunegiants 26.4% Gujarat Fortunegiants 55.1% Bengaluru Bulls 26.3% U.P. Yoddha 57.3% Tamil Thalaivas 26.2% U Mumba 57.3%

PKL 7 has been one of the most disappointing seasons in Rahul Chaudhari’s career. Initially it was just the fact that his performances have been below his own previous highs. But in the last few games, he has to deal with his younger teammate outperforming him.

Raiders – Last 7 Matches Raider Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR V Ajith Kumar 66 3 9.4 59 Rahul Chaudhari 45 2 6.4 44

His raid point average of 6.2 is the lowest of any season

His raid SR of 43 is the lowest of any season

His raid failure percentage of 27% is the highest of any season

Since PKL 2, he has not had a raid SR above 50 in any of the seasons

The drop in both his raid point average and raid SR has not been sudden, it has been on a downward for the last few seasons

This season 25% of his raid points have been Bonus Points, the highest of any season.

This has also been steadily increasing since PKL 5