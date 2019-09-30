Pro Kabaddi League top raider Rahul Chaudhari to feature in today's match

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi: Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in PKL 2019 raider leaderboard
Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP look to get back to winning ways in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raiders Pawan and Naveen to feature in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 22 preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams
Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019 top raiders Naveen, Maninder will be in action today
-
In Match 116 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will eye a playoff spot, when they take on Tamil Thalaivas at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. A win or tie for U Mumba will knock out both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants from the playoff race.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Rahul Chaudhari to play for pride against Fazel Atrachali and Mumba defence
Rahul Chaudhari is second in the all-time list of leading raid point scorers with 942 raid points. But PKL 2019 has perhaps been his most disappointing season in PKL and with his team already eliminated will have nothing but personal glory to go for. He will be up against two of the top 5 defenders in PKL – Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal – both of whom are aiming to cross the 300 tackle point mark.
|Pro Kabaddi League top raiders
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Pardeep Narwal
|1101
|Rahul Chaudhari
|942
|Deepak Hooda
|856
|Ajay Thakur
|790
|Maninder Singh
|718
|Top defenders in Pro Kabaddi League
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Manjeet Chhillar
|339
|Ravinder Pahal
|318
|Sandeep Narwal
|296
|Fazel Atrachali
|292
|Mohit Chhillar
|277
|Highest Raid Failure Rate - PKL 7
|Lowest Tackle Failure Rate - PKL 7
|Team
|Failed Raid %
|Team
|Failed Tackle %
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|26.4%
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|55.1%
|Bengaluru Bulls
|26.3%
|U.P. Yoddha
|57.3%
|Tamil Thalaivas
|26.2%
|U Mumba
|57.3%
PKL 7 has been one of the most disappointing seasons in Rahul Chaudhari’s career. Initially it was just the fact that his performances have been below his own previous highs. But in the last few games, he has to deal with his younger teammate outperforming him.
|Tamil Thalaivas Raiders – Last 7 Matches
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|V Ajith Kumar
|66
|3
|9.4
|59
|Rahul Chaudhari
|45
|2
|6.4
|44
- His raid point average of 6.2 is the lowest of any season
- His raid SR of 43 is the lowest of any season
- His raid failure percentage of 27% is the highest of any season
- Since PKL 2, he has not had a raid SR above 50 in any of the seasons
- The drop in both his raid point average and raid SR has not been sudden, it has been on a downward for the last few seasons
- This season 25% of his raid points have been Bonus Points, the highest of any season.
- This has also been steadily increasing since PKL 5
|Rahul Chaudhari Season-Wise
|Season
|Mts
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Raid Failure %
|Bonus %
|PKL 1
|14
|151
|10.8
|63
|18%
|12%
|PKL 2
|14
|98
|7.0
|54
|17%
|7%
|PKL 3
|13
|87
|6.7
|42
|20%
|13%
|PKL 4
|16
|146
|9.1
|45
|14%
|12%
|PKL 5
|22
|184
|8.4
|45
|19%
|17%
|PKL 6
|21
|159
|7.6
|45
|25%
|24%
|PKL 7
|19
|117
|6.2
|43
|27%
|25%