Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019 top raiders Naveen, Maninder will be in action today
Pro Kabaddi League top raider Rahul Chaudhari to feature in today's match

Rahul Chaudhari is second in the all-time list of leading raid point scorers with 942 raid points. But PKL 2019 has perhaps been his most disappointing season in PKL

Haryana Steelers, PKL 2019
File photo: Rahul in action against Haryana Steelers

In Match 116 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will eye a playoff spot, when they take on Tamil Thalaivas at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. A win or tie for U Mumba will knock out both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants from the playoff race.

Rahul Chaudhari to play for pride against Fazel Atrachali and Mumba defence

Rahul Chaudhari is second in the all-time list of leading raid point scorers with 942 raid points. But PKL 2019 has perhaps been his most disappointing season in PKL and with his team already eliminated will have nothing but personal glory to go for. He will be up against two of the top 5 defenders in PKL – Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal – both of whom are aiming to cross the 300 tackle point mark.

Pro Kabaddi League top raiders
Raider Raid Points
Pardeep Narwal 1101
Rahul Chaudhari 942
Deepak Hooda 856
Ajay Thakur 790
Maninder Singh 718
Top defenders in Pro Kabaddi League
Defender Tackle Points
Manjeet Chhillar 339
Ravinder Pahal 318
Sandeep Narwal 296
Fazel Atrachali 292
Mohit Chhillar 277
Sandeep and Fazel will be just the 3rd and 4th defenders to reach this milestone. Tamil Thalaivas have one of highest raid failure rates this season (26.2%) which is the 3rd highest. U Mumba, on the other hand, have a defence which has been one of the most reliable with just a 57.3 per cent tackle failure rate, joint-2nd best this season with UP Yoddha.

Highest Raid Failure Rate - PKL 7 Lowest Tackle Failure Rate - PKL 7
Team Failed Raid % Team Failed Tackle %
Gujarat Fortunegiants 26.4% Gujarat Fortunegiants 55.1%
Bengaluru Bulls 26.3% U.P. Yoddha 57.3%
Tamil Thalaivas 26.2% U Mumba 57.3%
Can Rahul Chaudhari finish the season on a high?

PKL 7 has been one of the most disappointing seasons in Rahul Chaudhari’s career. Initially it was just the fact that his performances have been below his own previous highs. But in the last few games, he has to deal with his younger teammate outperforming him.

Tamil Thalaivas Raiders – Last 7 Matches
Raider Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR
V Ajith Kumar 66 3 9.4 59
Rahul Chaudhari 45 2 6.4 44
Rahul Chaudhari performance in PKL 2019
  • His raid point average of 6.2 is the lowest of any season
  • His raid SR of 43 is the lowest of any season
  • His raid failure percentage of 27% is the highest of any season
  • Since PKL 2, he has not had a raid SR above 50 in any of the seasons
  • The drop in both his raid point average and raid SR has not been sudden, it has been on a downward for the last few seasons
  • This season 25% of his raid points have been Bonus Points, the highest of any season.
  • This has also been steadily increasing since PKL 5

Rahul Chaudhari Season-Wise
Season Mts Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Raid Failure % Bonus %
PKL 1 14 151 10.8 63 18% 12%
PKL 2 14 98 7.0 54 17% 7%
PKL 3 13 87 6.7 42 20% 13%
PKL 4 16 146 9.1 45 14% 12%
PKL 5 22 184 8.4 45 19% 17%
PKL 6 21 159 7.6 45 25% 24%
PKL 7 19 117 6.2 43 27% 25%

First Published: Mon, September 30 2019. 17:07 IST

