Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates in 1st match

On Day 62 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) the first match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates while in today’s second match Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegianst at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other 14 times in Pro Kabaddi League. Patna lead the head-to-head 10-3 with one match ending in a tie. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, both team has won a match each against each other and today’s match will be third match this season. Pardeep Narwal and are both in the race to finish as the leading raid point scorer of PKL 6. is currently the 2nd leading raid point scorer in with 203 raid points while Pardeep Narwal is 3rd with 199 raid points.

PKL 2018, Day 62, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants



In today’s second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at 9 pm IST in Panchkula. In head-to-head comparison, Gujarat have dominated Jaipur and have won 4 of their 5 encounters so far, including both 2 matches played in Gujarat Fortunegiants have confirmed their playoff spot while Jaipur are knocked out. Gujarat will go top of Zone A if they win/tie today’s match. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Deepak Hooda needs 14 raid points to be the 4th player to complete 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League.

