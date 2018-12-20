Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: It's Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi today

In today’s kabaddi match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), Jaipur Pink Pathers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. In a head-to-head comparison, Jaipur Pink Panthers have defeated Delhi seven times in 12 matches, while Delhi have managed to win five, with one match ending in a tie. However, Delhi have won four of the last five meetings between both sides including the last three. Jaipur Pink Panthers complete their home leg of Pro Kabaddi 2018 today with their clash against Dabang Delhi. So far they have managed two wins, lost twice and had one tie. Deepak Hooda came into the home leg in hot form, but has had mixed results. He has scored a Super 10 in just two matches and has 43 raid points so far.



PKL 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi live streaming details

