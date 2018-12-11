Pro Kabaddi 2018: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in today's first kabaddi match

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 (PKL 2018), the first match will be played Dabang Delhi and U Mumba while in today’s second match UP Yoddha will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. In the head-to-battle, U Mumba have been dominant over Dabang Delhi winning 11 of the 13 matches played between them. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba also won both previous encounters against Delhi. Dabang Delhi and U Mumba are jointly the 2nd-best raiding teams in PKL 6 at the moment.

PKL 2018, Day 55, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans



In today’s second kabaddi match, UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans at 9 pm IST. UP Yoddha have won 3 of their 5 encounters so far against Telugu Titans. Telugu Titans raiding unit has come good in their home leg. They average 18.3 raid points per match in the 3 matches in their home leg as compared to just 15.1 in the matches before. This has been due to the collective improvement in performance by both their main raiders, and Nilesh Salunke. Both of them have a raid SR of at least 50 in the home leg which neither of them had before. Telugu as a team, have been outstanding in DoD situations and have a raid SR of 93 in those situations in their home leg.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live streaming details



In today's kabaddi match, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba and UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. and UP vs Telugu kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

