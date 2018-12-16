Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in first match

On Day 60 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha, while in today’s second match Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegaints at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. In head-to-head comparisons, U.P. Yoddha have beaten Patna Pirates only once in their 5 meetings. Patna Pirates have won 3 times while 1 match has ended in a tie. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates have defeated UP Yoddha in previous two matches.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.



PKL 2018, Day 60, Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, playoff qualification scenario



If Patna Pirates win by more than 7 points, U.P. Yoddha will be the 2 nd team to go out of playoff race from Zone B.

team to go out of playoff race from Zone B. If UP lose by 7 or less pts, U.P.’s only possibility to playoff that Bengal vs Telugu game end in tie and both sides lose all of their remaining games. (Score difference will still be a factor in this case)

In today’s second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at 9 pm in Panchkula. Jaipur Pink Panthers have managed to win only once against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their 4 meetings. The Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a thrilling tie with U Mumba on Saturday night on the second day of their home leg. Deepak Hooda, now captaining the side instead of Anup Kumar in the last few games, led from the front again with another Super 10, his 8th of Pro Kabaddi 2018.

PKL 2018, Day 60, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, playoff qualification scenario



