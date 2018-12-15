Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha in today's 1st match

On day 59 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas while in today’s second match Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with U Mumba at tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. The head-to-head UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas is tied at 2-2 with one match ending in a tie. In Pro kabaddi 2018 as well they have played twice with each team winning once. Each team won during the other’s home leg.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.

PKL 2018, Day 59, Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha, Playoff Qualification scenario



Tamil Thalaivas are out of playoff contention and they are the only Zone B team to be out. All other teams including UP Yoddha still have a chance of finishing in the Top 3. But they can only finish 2nd or 3rd and will need Patna, Telugu and Bengal to drop points.

PKL 2018, Day 59, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

In today’s second kabaddi match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with U Mumba at 9 pm IST in Panchkula. Jaipur trail their head-to-head against U Mumba 5-8 with one match between the teams ending in a tie. Jaipur also lost both the games. Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last 2 games and they have done so mainly thanks to their defence putting in two very good performances. 15 tackle points vs Tamil Thalaivas with and tackle Strike Rate of 63 and o17 tackle points vs. Puneri Paltan, tackle SR 68

PKL 2018, Day 59, Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, Playoff Qualification scenario

•Jaipur have to win every game to have any chance of qualifying. Even if they win all the matches they still need Delhi to not pick up any more points.

•U Mumba have already qualified for the Playoffs, but top spot in Zone A is still up for grabs.

Stay Tuned for and match updates…