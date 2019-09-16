Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019's top raider Naveen Kumar to feature in today's match

-
-
In Match 94 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans will take on Dabang Delhi at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Monday. Telugu Titans have dominated the head to head comparison so far with eight wins in 11 matches. However, when the two teams locked horns in PKL 2019, Dabang Delhi defeated Telugu Titans in a thriller by one point (34-33). Naveen Kumar has scored 14 raid points in the match for Delhi while Chandran Ranjit chipped in with 6 raid points. It will be interesting to see how today’s match unfold given Delhi are table-toppers now while Titans are stationed at 11th position in Pro Kabaddi 2019 team standings.
Siddharth Desai vs Naveen Kumar: Two raiders enjoying contrasting fortunes in their second season
Siddharth Desai and Naveen Kumar both made an immediate impact in their debut season (PKL 2018). But their second seasons have gone very differently. Siddharth Desai has not matched the heights he reached last season. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar has already gone better than what he managed last season and is close to reaching 200 raid points for the first time in a season. There was nothing much to choose between the two raiders last season with Siddharth scoring 218 raid points and Naveen finishing with 172. But this season Naveen has already scored 70 raid points more and 11 more Super 10s than Siddharth.
|Siddharth Desai vs. Naveen Kumar – PKL
|PKL 6
|Vs
|PKL 7
|Siddharth Desai
|Naveen Kumar
|Siddharth Desai
|Naveen Kumar
|21
|22
|Matches
|14
|15
|218
|172
|Raid Points
|113
|185
|10.4
|7.8
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|8.1
|12.3
|12
|8
|Super 10s
|3
|14
|68
|56
|Raid SR
|55
|61
|Siddharth Desai vs PKL 2019's Top 3 Raiders
|Raider
|Total Raids by Team
|Total Raids by Raider
|% of Team’s Raids
|Pawan Sehrawat (BLR)
|670
|294
|44%
|Naveen Kumar (DEL)
|605
|302
|50%
|Pardeep Narwal (PAT)
|677
|317
|47%
|Siddharth Desai (HYD)
|577
|204
|35%
Naveen Kumar has a double century in his sights
With 185 raid points to his name, Naveen is just 15 away from reaching the 200 raid point mark in a season for the first time in his career. He is currently averaging just over 12 raid points per game, so it is very much a possibility that he could complete it in today’s match. Pardeep Narwal in PKL 5 (15th match) and Pawan Sehrawat this season (16th match) have been the fastest to reach 200 raid points in a season. If Naveen completes it in today’s match, he will match Pawan’s record.
|Fastest to 200 Raid Points In a Season
|Raider
|Season
|Matches
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|15
|Pawan Sehrawat
|PKL 2019
|16
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 2019
|16 (If he scores 15 raid points today)
He is on a run of 13 consecutive Super 10s, which is the most by any raider in the history of PKL. He has been one of the most consistent raiders this season as seen from the fact that he has 14 Super 10s from his 15 matches. His lowest score in a match has been 7 raid points.
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Season)
|Season
|No. of Consecutive Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|13*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|8
|Deepak Hooda
|PKL 6
|6
