Rahul enjoys keeping, says still finds difficult to keep against Bumrah

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Kohli, ABD put 2016 IPL memorabilia on auction to raise funds
Coronavirus: IPL cancellation on cards as BCCI decides to 'wait and watch'
Covid-19: MI's Suryakumar laments IPL 2020 delay, urges people to stay home
Importance of Tests over IPL: Here's what Bumrah said in a chat with Yuvraj
BCCI releases central contract list, former skipper M S Dhoni dropped
-
Indian batsman K L Rahul has been enjoying his wicket-keeping role in the white ball cricket but he still finds difficult to keep wickets against pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
"Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93," Rahul said in a 'Q&A' session on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
Rahul also said that the 2016 IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore was a "career-defining season" for him.
"It's got to be the 2016 season with RCB which was a career-defining season for me as people saw the potential in me in white ball cricket," said Rahul when asked about his favourite IPL moment.
Rahul, who has shared the dressing room with Chris Gayle in RCB, described the swashbuckling West Indian batsman as a smart cricketer.
"As a batting partner, he is amazing. I met @henrygayle first when I was with RCB. The best conversations I had with Chris are on the pitch. He is a smart cricketer and plans his game lot. He is great to have in the team and is very friendly with youngsters as well," he said.
Rahul’s best moment with MS Dhoni
The Karnataka batsman, who made his Test debut against Australia in December 2014 at Melbourne, also said that it was a special feeling to get his Test cap from MS Dhoni.
"It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni," Rahul said.
Rahul played his first Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014 under the captaincy of Dhoni. Rahul failed to impress with the bat and just scored four runs (3,1) in both innings of the match. However, India managed to draw the game after trailing by 2-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
In the next match, Rahul opened with Murali Vijay and scored his maiden century in his second game. He played a knock of 110 runs in the first innings while he made just 16 in the second innings. The visiting side finally succeeded to draw the match, but India ultimately lost the four-match series by 2-0.
KL Rahul picks AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman
Rahul named AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman.
Answering the question, Rahul replied: "I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17."
Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
During the 'Ask Rahul' session, the right-handed batsman also revealed his favourite moment while playing for Karnataka.
Rahul said that winning the Ranji Trophy during the 2013-14 season has to be his favourite cricket moment while playing for Karnataka.