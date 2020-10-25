LIVE: IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK - Bangalore to wear green colour jersey today
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after RCB vs CSK toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Dwayne Bravo congratulates Virat Kohli for his unbeaten 90 during CSK vs RCB IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
RCB vs CSK Live toss updates
The coin flip between RCB’s Virat Kohli and CSK’s MS Dhoni will take place at 3 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Dhoni and Kohli choose to do after the toss.
RCB vs CSK playing 11
Chennai Super Kings will may few changes and give youngsters a chance given its playoffs hope over. RCB used to make one or two changes in its playing 11 depending on the pitch conditions.
RCB to wear green colour jersey today
All the players and the support staff will be donning the green jerseys as against their more familiar red and golden ones to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.
"On 25th of October we will play against CSK in our green jerseys," said AB de Villiers in a video posted on RCB Twitter.
RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.
IPL live score: RCB vs CSK full scorecard
RCB vs CSK live streaming
The RCB vs CSK live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow RCB vs CSK live match updates here
