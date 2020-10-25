LIVE: IPL 2020, MI vs RR - Rajasthan keen to brighten playoff chances

-
In today’s second match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), defending IPL champion Mumbai Indians locks horn with Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians need only one win to seal the playoffs spot while Rajasthan must win its remaining matches (3), including today’s match to keep itself in the hunt for playoffs.
MI vs RR Live toss updates
The coin flip between Mumbai captain and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what both the captains choose to do after the toss.
MI vs RR playing 11
There is no clarity on the fitness of Mumbai Indians as we are gearing up for the match. However, if he returns to MI playing 11 then Saurabh Tiwary would pave way for the captain. Rajasthan, on the other hand, may make some changes in its bowling department given its batting is somewhat intact.
IPL live score: MI vs RR full scorecard
MI vs RR live streaming
The MI vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
