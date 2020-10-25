LIVE: IPL 2020, MI vs RR - Rajasthan keen to brighten playoff chances

In today’s second match of the 2020 (IPL 2020), defending IPL champion locks horn with at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. need only one win to seal the playoffs spot while Rajasthan must win its remaining matches (3), including today’s match to keep itself in the hunt for playoffs.

The coin flip between Mumbai captain and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what both the captains choose to do after the toss.

There is no clarity on the fitness of as we are gearing up for the match. However, if he returns to MI playing 11 then Saurabh Tiwary would pave way for the captain. Rajasthan, on the other hand, may make some changes in its bowling department given its batting is somewhat intact.

The MI vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

