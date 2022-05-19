RCB vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 67

-
-
Gujarat Titans, the table-toppers of this season’s Indian Premier League will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the perennial chokers in their last game of the league stage of IPL 2022. While Gujarat are already through to the Playoffs, Bangalore are yet to seal its spot and might find it difficult to do so even after a win in this game.
They not only badly need to win this, but they need to win it big and then hope that either Delhi Capitals lose their last league game to bottom-placed Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan lose by a huge margin against Chennai Super Kings, so much so that their net run rate falls behind RCB. That is the only way that RCB can qualify. Will that happen or not, only time will tell. And the time for today’s RCB vs GT match in IPL 2022 live from the Wankhede Stadium is 07:30 pm IST.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and GT would look like
Both the teams are settled and have trusted on the same Playing 11 from last quite a few games. Hence, they would not want to chop and change until and unless forced by an injury concern. Hence no changes are expected in either Gujarat or Bangalore’s Playing 11 for this game.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing and Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. RCB vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad
