Recovery going well: Jadeja shares training video ahead of IND vs AUS Tests

India all-rounder said his recovery is going well and shared a training video on Monday.

Taking to Twitter he shared a workout video and captioned the post, "Recovery going well #trainingmode."

Jadeja missed the second and third T20Is against Australia after being hit on the head in the final over of the first T20I at Canberra.

In that game, the all-rounder did not come out to field in the second innings as BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute.

Later Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining series and Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement.

" sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on December 4, 2020," BCCI had said in a release.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," it had added.

Jadeja is part of the Indian Test squad which will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia. The first Test of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia have the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

