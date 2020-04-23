Resumption of sports in Australia a positive sign for ICC T20 WC: Handscomb

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb hopes ICC T20 World Cup will run as scheduled though he admits the travel of international teams will be a challenge.

"Looking at what other sports are trying to do at the moment, it's great to see the football codes in Australia are looking to get back soon at least to training," Handscomb said in Cricket Australia's video release.

"They're going to try to start their season end of May, June-July. If that does go ahead, then I consider that it could set a real good precedent for sport in Australia coming into our summer. Now obviously, their teams are in Australia and it might be different from international travel but I think its a positive step when we talk about sports being played again," he added.

The is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Australian Rugby League Commissioner Wayne Pearce on Wednesday confirmed that National Rugby League will restart on May 28 with teams set to begin training on May 4 to prepare for the return to play.

Peter Handscomb disappointed over English domestic season's delay



Handscomb, who plays for Middlesex in English country cricket, expressed disappointment over not being able to play county cricket due to pandemic.

"It's a shame to not being able to go over there and play. Australians love going over there, to England, to play county cricket because it's a way of developing our game and making ourselves better and understanding different conditions as well," Handscomb said in Cricket Australia's video release.

Last November, Handscomb had signed a two-year deal with Middlesex Cricket. Handscomb had also accepted the invitation to captain Middlesex in first-class and List-A cricket during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

However, cricket has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Despite expressing disappointment over the delay, Handscomb said the health and safety of the world are 'much more important' at the moment.

"That's a shame, but there's obviously a bigger picture at play here, the health and safety of the world is much more important. That is something we just wait for and see how it goes," he said.