Return of the king: Tiger Woods clawed his way back from agony, ignominy

There is a gnawing temptation to call it a “comeback”. It was a lot of things — redemption, revenge, retaliation, rectification — but comeback wasn’t one of them.

The rebound came over two years ago, when Tiger Woods, incapacitated by physical pain and worn down by the mental lacerations of a life spent in the limelight, displayed the unlikely fortitude to give golf another go. A broken home, a vile media trial for sexual misadventures, four traumatic back surgeries, and the unspeakable wretchedness of being ranked 1,199 when you once ruled the world ...