Check India vs England 5th T20 live toss time and streaming details here

The top two teams in the ICC T20I rankings – India and England – will lock horns in 5th T20 International of five-match series on March 20 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad. India has levelled the series after winning the 4th match against all the odds and would look to put up yet another clinical performance on Saturday’ night against a strong English side.

India defended a score of 185 runs on a soggy Motera ground as bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. This was the first instance in the ongoing series when team batting second has lost the match.

Ahead of fourth T20 International, England’s former captain Michael Vaughan joked that upcoming T20 World Cup in India will be won by the team which wins the toss, but Indian team showed great discipline on Thursday and had put up a strong show in the do-or-die game.

Though, toss is going to be crucial again as it won’t be easy for any team to keep defending a par score on a soggy ground consistently. Also, putting up a target in excess of the 180 against England’s pacer attack is going to be a difficult chance. However, Englishmen would take inspiration from India’s show if they have to bowl second in the fifth T20 International.

So, the fans are going to see a mouthwatering clash on Saturday before the focus shifts to ODI series, scheduled to begin from March 23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

England's tour of India 2021



When will the 5th T20 be played?



The IND vs ENG 5th T20 will take place on March 20, Saturday.

Where will ENG vs IND 5th T20 will be played?



The venue for the 5th T20 International between India and England is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Why Narendra Modi Stadium is also known as



The Narendra Modi Stadium is situated at the place called Motera, which is located in the outskirts of city Ahmedabad.

When Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat was renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium?



The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs England 5th Test on February 24.

What will be the match timings for India vs England 5th T20 match?



The 5th T20 match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 7:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm GMT.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 5th T20 live toss take place?



The India vs England live toss for the 5th T20 between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 6:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm GMT.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?



The India vs England 5th T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

How to live stream the India vs England 5th T20I in India?



The live streaming of India vs England 5th T20 will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.

How to watch India vs England 5th T20 free in India?



Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND T20 matches on its terrestrial network.

How live stream India vs England 5th T20 match for free?



You can watch IND vs ENG 5th T20 for free on Jio TV.