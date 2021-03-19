Check India vs England 5th T20 playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

Indian cricket team is likely to retain its playing 11 from the previous match, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops for the fifth and final T20 International, scheduled to take place on March 20, of the series against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad. India made a strong comeback in the five-match T20 series and won the 4th game in the last over.

Suryakumar Yadav returned to the India playing 11 in the fourth T20 and made a statement straightaway by sending Jofra Archer for a gigantic SIX in a calypso style. While in the bowling department Rahul Chahar also proved his selection right by claiming two wickets upfront before dew shifted the advantage in England’s favours.

Meanwhile Virat Kohli may be tempted to bring in Ishan Kishan, who missed the 4th T20 due to a niggle, in place of KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman failed to make any impression in the series so far and India must field its best possible playing 11 on the basis of current form in a crucial game.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan/KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England would also retain its playing 11 for the series decider unless any player gets injured before the start of the play on Saturday.

England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.



5th T20: Motera pitch report



There was a lot of dew on the ground for the 4th T20 match at Motera Stadium. Though, India bowlers were able to defend a score in excess of 180 by mixing the deliveries. The main reason for the dew has been cloud cover during the evening, which did not allow the water vapours in the air to evaporate thus forming the dew.

There is a forecast of hazy sunshine and a thin blanket of cloud cover on March 20 at Motera. So, if it remains as forecast suggested then again pitch will be out of contention and dew will take the centre stage during IND vs ENG 5th T20 match.

head to head stats in T20 Internationals

Total matches played: 18

India won: 9

England won: 9

T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores

Highest score: 218-4

Lowest score: 120-9

Highest score: 200-6

Lowest score: 80-all out

India made a strong statement by defending a target of 186 in the fourth T20 at Motera, which also saw a lot of dew on the outfield. This ended the chatter of winning-the-toss-and-bowling first logic. The series decider is going to be a mouth-watering clash as top two teams in ICC T20 rankings would try their best to get a favourable result.

India squad for T20 Internationals: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).

England squad for T20 Internationals: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.