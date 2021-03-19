Check India vs England 5th T20 playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

-
ALSO READ
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
Check India vs England 3rd T20 final playing 11 and head to head stats
Check India vs England 1st T20 final playing 11, head to head details here
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 playing 11: Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan make debut today
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 highlights: England wins by 8 wickets, takes 2-1 lead
-
Indian cricket team is likely to retain its playing 11 from the previous match, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops for the fifth and final T20 International, scheduled to take place on March 20, of the series against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad. India made a strong comeback in the five-match T20 series and won the 4th game in the last over.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
India vs England playing 11 prediction
Suryakumar Yadav returned to the India playing 11 in the fourth T20 and made a statement straightaway by sending Jofra Archer for a gigantic SIX in a calypso style. While in the bowling department Rahul Chahar also proved his selection right by claiming two wickets upfront before dew shifted the advantage in England’s favours.
Meanwhile Virat Kohli may be tempted to bring in Ishan Kishan, who missed the 4th T20 due to a niggle, in place of KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman failed to make any impression in the series so far and India must field its best possible playing 11 on the basis of current form in a crucial game.
India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan/KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.
England would also retain its playing 11 for the series decider unless any player gets injured before the start of the play on Saturday.
England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England 5th T20: Motera pitch report
There was a lot of dew on the ground for the 4th T20 match at Motera Stadium. Though, India bowlers were able to defend a score in excess of 180 by mixing the deliveries. The main reason for the dew has been cloud cover during the evening, which did not allow the water vapours in the air to evaporate thus forming the dew.
There is a forecast of hazy sunshine and a thin blanket of cloud cover on March 20 at Motera. So, if it remains as forecast suggested then again pitch will be out of contention and dew will take the centre stage during IND vs ENG 5th T20 match.
India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals
- Total matches played: 18
- India won: 9
- England won: 9
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores
India cricket team vs England in T20Is
- Highest score: 218-4
- Lowest score: 120-9
England cricket team vs India in T20Is
- Highest score: 200-6
- Lowest score: 80-all out
India vs England 5th T20 match prediction
India made a strong statement by defending a target of 186 in the fourth T20 at Motera, which also saw a lot of dew on the outfield. This ended the chatter of winning-the-toss-and-bowling first logic. The series decider is going to be a mouth-watering clash as top two teams in ICC T20 rankings would try their best to get a favourable result.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for T20 Internationals: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).
England squad for T20 Internationals: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor