Road Safety World Series 2022: Ticket price and how to book tickets?

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2022: Schedule, squads, venue and format details
Road Safety World Series 2022: Live streaming, telecast and where to watch
Tendulkar hails Nadal for his concern towards Zverev during French Open
French Open: Tendulkar touched by Nadal's gesture towards injured Zverev
Mumbai Metro One launches 'e-ticket on WhatsApp' facility for passengers
-
Today, India Legends will start their campaign for the Road Safety World series against South Africa Legends. India will be playing to defend their title, which they won last year against Sri Lanka Legends in the finals.
Also read | Road Safety World Series 2022: Live streaming, telecast and where to watch
Road Safety World Series: What are the ticket prices?
1. The starting price of tickets for adults at the Road Safety World Series is Rs 150.
2. The ticket prices for the Indian Legends matchday is relatively higher. Also, the minimum price of tickets for Indian Legends' match is Rs 300.
3. The ticket fare will depend on the seats you pick. The most expensive seat will cost you Rs 2500.
4. A user can only book a maximum of 10 tickets from their device.
Also read | Road Safety World Series 2022: Schedule, squads, venue and format details
Road Safety World Series: How India Legends played at the last year's edition?
India Legends not only topped the table but also won the trophy in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World series.
Semifinals 1: India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 12 runs
In the semifinals, India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 12 runs. India posted 218 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Captain Sachin Tendulkar scored 65 off 42 as the top scorer of the team.
While chasing 218, West Indies came closer but were restricted to 206 for 6 wickets by Indian bowlers. The top scorer for Indies was Dwayne Swith with 63 off 36 deliveries. Indian bowler Vinay Kumar took two wickets for 26 runs. Yuvraj Singh was awarded Player of the Match for his quickfire 49 runs off 20 deliveries in the first innings.
Final: India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs
Sri Lanka Legends won the toss and opted to bowl against India Legends. India Legends put a decent total of 181 runs for the loss of four wickets. Yusuf Pathan was India's top scorer with 62* off 36 deliveries, while Yuvraj Singh played an important knock of 60 runs off 41 balls.
While chasing a 180-plus score, Sri Lanka Legends started off well but succumbed in the final overs. Indian bowlers restricted them to 167 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Later on, Yusuf Pathan was awarded player of the match while Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends) got his 'Player of the Tournament' trophy.
Road Safety World Series: Previous year points table
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|
India Legends
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|20
|1.733
|
Sri Lanka Legends
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|20
|1.731
|
South Africa Legends
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|16
|-0.349
|
West Indies Legends
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|-0.277
|
England Legends
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|-1.206
|
Bangladesh Legends
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-2.159
|Australia Legends
|Fortified from the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions
Road Safety World Series: What is the official website for information?
The official website of the tournament is www.worldseriesT20.com. Although the official website of the tournament does not have a ticket booking feature, you can get all the information such as press releases, fixtures and tables.
Road Safety World Series: How to Road Safety World Series tickets?
1. Road Safety World Series tickets can be booked via the Bookmyshow app.
2. Visit their website and select the matches.
3. The online platform allows you to book a minimum of one ticket and a maximum of ten tickets at once.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor