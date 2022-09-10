Road Safety World Series 2022: Ticket price and how to book tickets?

Today, India Legends will start their campaign for the World series against Legends. India will be playing to defend their title, which they won last year against Legends in the finals.

World Series: What are the ticket prices?

1. The starting price of tickets for adults at the World Series is Rs 150.

2. The ticket prices for the Indian Legends matchday is relatively higher. Also, the minimum price of tickets for Indian Legends' match is Rs 300.



3. The ticket fare will depend on the seats you pick. The most expensive seat will cost you Rs 2500.

4. A user can only book a maximum of 10 tickets from their device.

Road Safety World Series: How India Legends played at the last year's edition?

India Legends not only topped the table but also won the trophy in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World series.

Semifinals 1: India Legends defeated Legends by 12 runs

In the semifinals, India Legends defeated Legends by 12 runs. India posted 218 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Captain scored 65 off 42 as the top scorer of the team.

While chasing 218, came closer but were restricted to 206 for 6 wickets by Indian bowlers. The top scorer for Indies was Dwayne Swith with 63 off 36 deliveries. Indian bowler Vinay Kumar took two wickets for 26 runs. was awarded Player of the Match for his quickfire 49 runs off 20 deliveries in the first innings.

Final: India Legends defeated Legends by 14 runs

Legends won the toss and opted to bowl against India Legends. India Legends put a decent total of 181 runs for the loss of four wickets. was India's top scorer with 62* off 36 deliveries, while played an important knock of 60 runs off 41 balls.

While chasing a 180-plus score, Sri Lanka Legends started off well but succumbed in the final overs. Indian bowlers restricted them to 167 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Later on, was awarded player of the match while Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends) got his 'Player of the Tournament' trophy.

Road Safety World Series: Previous year points table

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India Legends 6 5 1 0 0 20 1.733 Sri Lanka Legends 6 5 1 0 0 20 1.731 Legends 6 4 2 0 0 16 -0.349 West Indies Legends 6 3 3 0 0 12 -0.277 England Legends 6 3 3 0 0 12 -1.206 Bangladesh Legends 6 1 5 0 0 4 -2.159 Australia Legends Fortified from the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions

Road Safety World Series: What is the official website for information?

The official website of the tournament is www.worldseriesT20.com. Although the official website of the tournament does not have a ticket booking feature, you can get all the information such as press releases, fixtures and tables.

Road Safety World Series: How to Road Safety World Series tickets?

1. Road Safety World Series tickets can be booked via the Bookmyshow app.

2. Visit their website and select the matches.

3. The online platform allows you to book a minimum of one ticket and a maximum of ten tickets at once.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)